The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave., begins its summer evangelism series from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
The meetings will continue from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily (except on Mondays and Thursdays) and will end Saturday, July 16, with a baptism at 11 a.m.
T. Ron Weegar is speaker for the series.
Communion will be observed at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23.
Music at Unity BR
Gospel music artist Ron Banks and the Louisiana Gurlz will be live at Unity Baton Rouge’s 11 a.m. service on Sunday, July 10.
The church is located at 15255 Jefferson Highway. For more info, call (225) 755-3043.
Industry of Faith luncheon
Industry of Faith's July anniversary luncheon will take place Tuesday, July 12, at Bub’s Place, 15389 Airline Highway (building behind Gulf Coast Occupational Medicine).
Networking starts at 11 a.m. and the luncheon at 11:30 a.m. The event is free.
Women's afternoon tea
Experience women's fellowship, tea and dance by Tabret Dance Team with Lisa Young at 4 p.m Saturday, July 16, at Berthelot's Hall, 45110 Stringer Bridge Road, St. Amant.
Guest speakers will be prophetess Debby Gautreaux, and apostles Angela Ainsworth, Andrea "Andy" McDougal and Bonnie Hernandez.