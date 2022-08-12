There was a whole lot of dancing going on in Southern University's Smith-Brown Memorial Student Union Royal Cotillion Ballroom on Thursday night.
Most of it wasn't on the dance floor, however, but on the giant video screen showing the season premiere of streaming service ESPN+'s series "Why Not Us?" This season's subject and stars are the school's Fabulous Dancing Dolls.
It was a reunion of sorts for present and past Dancing Dolls (called Forever Dolls) as they reminisced and watched the 30-minute show, often pointing and laughing at themselves on the screen. Earlier, Dancing Dolls alumnus Daphne Flentroy (1976-'80) welcomed guests.
"These women have marched in presidential inaugural parades, they have done Super Bowls, they've danced behind iconic entertainers," Dancing Dolls coach Dr. Akai Smith," said at the show's start. "When we choose to be a part of something like the Fabulous Dancing Dolls, we choose greatness."
The premiere offers a fly-on-the-wall look at the summer 2021 tryouts for the Dancing Dolls, in which more than 100 young women auditioned, but only 25 were asked back for the final rounds and selections.
In addition to their dancing skills, the hopefuls go through an interview with the judges' panel, where they're critiqued not only on their answers to the questions, but also on minute details including their lip color (bright red is preferred) and false eyelash length (nothing unnatural, please).
Naomi Ward is featured as she auditions for a second time. She didn't make last year's squad but is optimistic this time around.
"Rejection puts you in a position to properly prepare," she tells the camera. "I worked too hard. I can't quit."
Later she gets the news she didn't want to hear.
"I knew if I didn't make it this time, I probably wouldn't make it again. It was just very heartbreaking and just devastating," she said.
Out on the audition floor, Smith has directed the whole rigorous process with a watchful eye.
"When I didn't see Naomi, it was almost like, 'what's going on?,'" Smith said. "There were moments that I saw that may have not matched with the scores, but I said there's no way. We missed it; it was our fault."
At the last minute, Smith calls Ward to come back in.
The tearful coach tells her she'll actually be a Dancing Doll this season.
"Why Not Us?" is executive-produced by NBA All-Star point guard Chris Paul. The series shines a spotlight on the importance of Historically Black Colleges and Universities and celebrate the culture and influence of these institutions, according to Paul.
The Dancing Dolls' story continues for the next seven weeks, with a new episode released each Thursday.