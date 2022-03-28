John Hartgerink was walking the grounds of BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp and Nature Center one morning in late winter hunting for trillium, a native woodland plant. As predicted, he found it. After more than 20 years of daily visits to the area, there’s not much that gets by his watchful eye.
Bluebonnet Swamp is within walking distance of his home in North Oak Hills. Hartgerink and his wife, Cindy, signed on as volunteers after they both retired from Exxon Mobil. Hartgerink has been documenting the flora and fauna of the swamp with his camera ever since. Cindy Hartgerink catalogues his observations.
“I have over 800,000 photos taken there,” he said and acknowledges some are duplicates. “Fortunately, Cindy’s job was a systems analyst — so she keeps track of them all."
Hartgerink has come to know every corner of the 65-acre property and its inhabitants — which include plants, frogs, turtles, snakes, birds, insects and mammals. He considers himself a self-taught naturalist. Using guidebooks, websites and social media, he does extensive research of his photo subjects.
“He knows the ins and outs of this place,” said Tasnia Monir, a weekend clerk at the swamp.
Not surprisingly, Hartgerink was BREC’s first Volunteer of the Year, an honor he received in 2008. The couple assists other volunteers in the cleaning and maintenance of dozens of bird feeders and have helped conduct presentations both on- and off-site promoting the swamp. If one is lucky enough to find him on the trail, he’ll show you where the resident barred owls, Barbara and Barry, like to hang out.
“Barbara is not bothered by people,” he said, and because of that, she’s a favorite subject for photographers.
Hartgerink said he’s sure there are at least two more pairs of barred owls at the swamp. He nicknames them depending upon their location. Edna and Edwin are near the education building. Maggie and Magnus like the magnolia trees.
On his many walks, Hartgerink has discovered several species of native plants and helped discover a new species of mushroom. He’s experienced the highs and lows of nature in the swamp with its permanent and temporary swamp inhabitants, like the thrill of welcoming the return of the bright yellow prothonotary warbler that migrates back every year from Columbia to Louisiana.
He set up a video camera once and waited with anticipation for a baby owl to peek out of his nest in a tree hollow, only to watch in horror as a raccoon crawled into the nest soon afterward. He never saw the baby owl again.
“Every so often, you are reminded that it is a rough world out here,” he explained.
Visitors to the Bluebonnet Swamp education gift shop can find Hartgerink’s photographs on the exhibits in the lobby or purchase his postcards or calendars as a fundraiser.
As for searching for swamp creatures, Hartgerink says, “The best way to enjoy it is to first remember that their job is to hide from us. So, you’re much better off waiting to see what decides to show itself that day rather than trying to find something specific."
He also advises visitors to make repeat visits to the same trails. “New critters may have come out and you may see something you missed the first time,” he said.
Hartgerink is usually the first to spot the migrating calliope, buff-bellied hummingbirds, or the great purple hairstreak moth. When he does, he dutifully reports his findings to the nature center staff. He has also been instrumental in helping to make the swamp trails viewable.
Early on, invasive plant species had overtaken views of the swamp. Through the years, his diligence in trail clearing has allowed for “windows” to occur along the trails. He has chosen spots where swamp landscapes were of particular interest and, with the help of other volunteers, manually removed thick walls of privet hedge and nonnative vine thickets.
Hartgerink occasionally gives presentations on the swamp, aptly titled “Windows to Bluebonnet Swamp.”
“John truly sees the beauty in everything and more importantly, helps to connect a world of people to Bluebonnet Swamp through stunning images and memorable stories,” said Claire Coco, assistant director of conservation recreation and programming for BREC.
“He, along with his wife, Cindy, are the eyes and ears of all that happens on site. They are truly one of our greatest resources,” she said.
BREC’S Bluebonnet Swamp is located at 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. For more information, call (225) 757-8905 or go to www.brec.org.
This information is presented in conjunction with Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge which seeks to advance awareness, understanding and stewardship of the natural environment. For more information, email info@lmngbr.org.