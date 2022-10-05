Some like it spooky; others prefer it sweet.
Whether you want to celebrate Halloween with a frightfully fun trip through a haunted house, or something tamer like a hay maze, or an even milder trunk-or-treat outing with the kiddos, there are plenty of events in the Baton Rouge and Acadiana areas through Halloween. In case you missed it, we've also included our pumpkin patch list again.
Here's what's on our All Hallows' Eve radar. All events take place in Baton Rouge unless noted otherwise.
Have fun, but be safe out there.
THURSDAYS-SUNDAYS THROUGH OCT. 30, PLUS MONDAY, OCT. 31, AND FRIDAY-SATURDAY, NOV. 4-5
13th GATE HAUNTED HOUSE: 832 St. Philip St. The longtime, 40,000-square-foot downtown attraction features 13 nightmarish realms and is known for its extreme ultrarealism and detail. General admission, $35; VIP, $75. 13thgate.com
FRIDAYS AND SATURDAYS THROUGH OCT. 29, and OCT. 30-31
FRIGHT TRAIL: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., 5305 Cameron Road, Scott. Twenty acres of deep, dark, woods inhabited by creatures of the night. $25 for all ages, cash only. frighttrail.com
FRIDAY AND OCT. 14 AND 21
CORN MAZE: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane. For school groups in kindergarten through fourth grades. Fees are $10 per student; $10 per non-required attendee (additional teachers and chaperones, siblings, etc.). botanicgardens@agcenter.lsu.edu or (225) 763-3990
SATURDAY AND OCT. 15, 22 AND 29
CORN MAZE: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., noon to 2 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane. $15 per person; free for children 2 and younger. Tickets are presale only, and will not be offered at the gate. botanicgardens@agcenter.lsu.edu or (225) 763-3990
SATURDAY
SPOOKY SPECTRUM: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. A family-friendly tribute to the bizarre and freakish side of astronomy, physics and aeronautics. brec.org/observatory
FRIDAY, OCT. 14
HAUNTED HIKE: 6 p.m., BREC's Bluebonnet Swamp, 10503 N. Oak Hills Pkwy. Learn about “creepy critters” along the trail. Track down costumed characters to receive “treasures,” then trek through the Swamp Graveyard to the Education Building for carnival games and spooky storytime. brec.org/HauntedHikes
FRIDAY, OCT. 21
HAUNTED HIKE: 6 p.m., BREC's Bluebonnet Swamp, 10503 N. Oak Hills Pkwy. Learn about “creepy critters” along the trail. Track down costumed characters to receive “treasures,” then trek through the Swamp Graveyard to the Education Building for carnival games and spooky storytime. brec.org/HauntedHikes
ADAPTIVE SUNSHINE SOCIAL: HALLOWEEN: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Jefferson Highway Park, 8133 Jefferson Highway. BREC, in partnership with Families Helping Families of Greater Baton Rouge host the party for teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Door prizes, refreshments and dancing; costumes encouraged. Register by the Wednesday, Oct. 19, at brec.org/adaptiveregistration
FALL MOVIE ON THE PLAZA: 6:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Free showing of the 1993 Halloween classic film "Hocus Pocus" on the outdoor screen. Lawn chairs and blankets welcomed. Also, snowball vendor and after-movie dance party. ebrpl.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY, OCT. 22-23 AND 29-30
BOO AT THE ZOO: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. Don't be scared; this trick-or-treating event is all fun. Kids encouraged to wear costumes. Each child (ages 12 and younger) will receive a pre-filled treat bag as they exit the zoo. brzoo.org
SATURDAY, OCT. 22
FALL FESTIVAL: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., St. Francis Episcopal Church, 726 Maple St., Denham Springs. stfrands.org
BOO BAYOU FAMILY-FRIENDLY HALLOWEEN EVENT: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. Fall festival offering arts & crafts, face painting, games, trick-or-treating and movies. $5 for ages 2 and older. vermilionville.org
BIVOUAC OF THE DEAD: 11 a.m., Port Hudson State Historic Site, 236 U.S. 61, Jackson. See and hear about American Civil War burial practices for both Union and Confederate soldiers.
TOUR OF THE DEAD: noon, Oakley House at the Audubon State Historic Site, 11788 La. 965, St. Francisville. https://audubonstatehistoricsite.wordpress.com/
TRUNK-OR-TREAT: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., St. Julien Park, St. Nazaire Road, Broussard. Candy, treats, live DJ, dancing, games, petting zoo, face-painting, fun jumps, photo booth, food and costume contest. Free. big1021.com
THURSDAY-SUNDAY, OCT. 27-30
FIFOLET HALLOWEEN FESTIVAL: downtown Baton Rouge. Halloween parade, arts market, 5K, pub crawl, costumed ball, awards brunch. fifolet.com
FRIDAY, OCT. 28
BREC’s TRICK-AND-TREAT: ART UNLEASHED: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., City-Brooks Community Park, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Families, bring those four-legged friends for live music, local art and makers, dog adoptions, costume contests, local pet vendors, food and kids’ activities. Free. brec.org
HAUNTED HIKE: 6 p.m., BREC's Bluebonnet Swamp, 10503 N. Oak Hills Pkwy. Learn about “creepy critters” along the trail. Track down costumed characters to receive “treasures,” then trek through the Swamp Graveyard to the Education Building for carnival games and spooky storytime. brec.org/HauntedHikes
SATURDAY, OCT. 29
PUMPKIN FEST: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Blackwater United Methodist Church, 10000 Blackwater Road, Central. Games, hayride, inflatables and chili cook-off. $10 per child, $30 cap for families with 3+ children.
BREC's FULL MOON FETE: noon to 3 p.m., Forest Community Park, 13900 S. Harrells Ferry Road. Family-friendly event featuring a trunk-or-treat, character visits, free food, music and giveaways. Businesses or organizations wishing to host a trunk can register at BREC.org/trunkortreat
NEW IBERIA HALLOWEEN PARADE AND FAIS-DO-DO: 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., 457 E. Main St., New Iberia. iberiatravel.com
TRICK-OR-TREAT TRAIL AT SOUTH CITY PARK: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., 1524 S. Market St., Opelousas. cityofopelousas.com
TRUNK-OR-TREAT: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., New River Baptist Church, 45270 La. 429, St. Amant. Candy, games, hayride, costumes and chili cook-off. Free. (225) 675-8767
MONDAY, OCT. 31
HALLOWEEN PARTY: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Lafayette Street, Youngsville.
TRUNK-OR-TREAT: 3:30 p.m., Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library, 11300 Greenwell Springs Road. Crafts, candy, concessions and games. Children ages 11 and under must be accompanied by an adult. (225) 274-4440
HARVEST FEST TRUNK-OR-TREAT: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Church on the Rock, 1411 E. Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia.
Pumpkin patches
Jefferson United Methodist Church: 10328 Jefferson Highway, (225) 293-4440. Open noon to 6 p.m. daily (weather permitting) starting Friday.
Walker Parks and Recreation Department: Sidney Hutchinson Park, 13750 Ball Park Road, Walker. Admission is free. walkerparksandrecreeation.com
Barn Hill Preserve: 11342 La. 955 East, Ethel. Pumpkins and dinosaurs go hand in hand at this prehistoric patch. "Dinosaur Takeover" 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every weekend through Sunday, Oct. 30, with admission of $17 per person. (225) 286-3003 or barnhillpreserve.com/barn-hill-louisiana
Blackwater United Methodist Church: 10000 Blackwater Road, Central, (225) 261-4646. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
New Song Church: 18465 Old Perkins Road, Prairieville. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays through Sunday, Oct. 30. newsongcommunity.church or (225) 313-6736
St. Patrick's Episcopal Church: 1332 Church St., Zachary. Hours are 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, through Monday, Oct. 31. stpatsla.org or (225) 654-4091
Hallow Jack's Pumpkin Patch: 6834 Magnolia Bridge Road, Denham Springs. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Halloween.
Mrs. Heather's Pumpkin and Strawberry Patch: 31458 La. 43, Albany, https://www.thfarms.com/pumpkin-patch, (225) 567-3493. Patch will be open through Sunday, Nov. 6. Cost is $9 per child, cash only.
SECOND ANNUAL PUMPKIN PATCH: St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 400 Camellia Blvd., Lafayette. Sale runs through Monday, Oct. 31. Regular hours are 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. http://www.saintbarnabas.us/pumpkin-patch.html or (337) 984-3848