Classic swamp-pop singer Tommy McLain's new album, “I Ran Down Every Dream,” is the 82-year-old singer’s late-arriving tour de force.
From North Carolina’s Yep Roc Records, McLain’s latest project, produced by Lafayette singer-guitarist C.C. Adcock, will be released next week.
Jonesville native McLain made his recording debut in 1965. The following year, his spectral remake of Don Gibson’s “Sweet Dreams” rose to No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 pop singles chart. Manifesting a feverish state of ecstasy and pain, McLain’s version of the Don Gibson torch song outsold even Patsy Cline’s posthumously released 1963 version.
For this latest project, Adcock surrounded McLain with an all-star supporting cast, including the singer’s famous British fans Elvis Costello and Nick Lowe; Louisiana stars Ivan Neville, Steve Riley and Jon Cleary; and Texas music legends Augie Meyers and Mickey Raphael.
A performer since his high school days in central Louisiana, McLain’s greatest fame came with “Sweet Dreams.” Despite the many singles that followed, his time in the national spotlight was short-lived. Back to being a regional act, he’d later accept the blame for squandering his chances at more years of mainstream stardom.
But now, following his guest appearance in May with Costello at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival and summer touring with Lowe’s “Quality Rock & Roll Revue,” McLain’s profile rises again.
Title song “I Ran Down Every Dream,” co-written and sung with Costello, could be a classic you’ve never heard.
“When we were young, we set the world on fire,” McClain remembers in the autobiographical lyrics. “I’ve seen so many dreams disappear, forgotten like rhymes I’ve written. When I wake up with a brand-new tune, that’s how I know I’m still living.”
Studio musicians for the title song include Warren Storm, the late swamp-pop singer-drummer who performed with McLain and Adcock in the Acadiana supergroup Lil’ Band O’ Gold. Also on hand are Cleary, playing timeless piano triplets, and Mike Dillon hammering ethereal vibraphone tones.
The album’s remakes include an elegiac take on Bobby Charles’ “I Hope.” In an atmospheric production, McLain sings of dancing the night away, all the while knowing that the morning will bring heartbreak. “Tomorrow, tomorrow you’ll be gone,” he laments. “To forget you by and by, I hope.”
Another of Charles’ most loved songs, “Before I Grow Too Old,” fits naturally into the overall autumnal tone. A regional hit for McLain in 1968, this new version features the multi-instrumentalist singer playing those foundational keyboard triplets and Riley’s Cajun-flavoring fiddle and accordion.
Riley, joined by Cleary at the organ and Sonny Landreth bassist Dave Ranson, returns for the danceable, Cajun-country-style “Livin’ on the Losin’ End.”
“I want to sing and dance again,” the tired-of-losing McLain sings. “I won’t be back till love lets me in.”
Adcock recruited Brian Wilson collaborator Van Dyke Parks for “California,” another autobiographical McLain original. Parks arranged the song and he plays piano and accordion.
The album’s most unconventional selection, this mix of Tin Pan Alley and Broadway could be an outtake from a lost Beach Boys album.
Seriousness dominates “I Ran Down Every Dream,” but there are fun, upbeat songs, too, especially the aforementioned “Livin’ on the Losin’ End” and “Somebody.” Driven by Meyers’ unmistakable Vox organ, the latter song combines lyrics touched by hope and regret with music ripe for a party.
“Once I was strong, now I am weak,” McLain sings. “A few kind words is all that I seek, from somebody who loves me and knows that I’m going away.”
Mixed emotions surface again in “London Too,” an affecting slice-of-life in which a traveling musician can’t stop thinking about the distant loved one who’s not there to share his ecstatic reception in London.
Maybe if his early career had not been so meteoric, McLain would have recorded a project as expansive as his new album in the late 1960s. As it is, this year’s “I Ran Down Every Dream,” a studious distillation of a long and eventful life, complements his legacy beautifully.