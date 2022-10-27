Louisiana is home to a melting pot of people, meshing cultures, races and religions. With that comes a diverse, and often dark, history of the deceased.
Restless spirits may wander the streets, meander in hotel lobbies and saunter through the swamps to ensure that their stories are not hidden.
Many believe that Louisiana is one of the most haunted places in the country, but experts say otherwise.
"People die everywhere — including Louisiana," said Christine Word, a writer from Lafayette and author of “Ghosts Along the Bayou.”
Word said she's not sure Louisiana is any more haunted than anywhere else, but acknowledges that people often talk about rambling spirits more here as the state is full of historic sites with alleged ghosts and ghouls haunting the grounds. Plus, television shows like "American Horror Story" and "Ghost Hunters" have filmed episodes in the state, focusing on legends that often center around plantations like Oak Alley and The Myrtles.
The most well-known ghost story at The Myrtles is about a servant named Chloe. The story goes that she was having an affair with the plantation's owner, Clarke Woodruff. After Chloe found out that Woodruff was also having an affair with another girl, she tried to make his daughters sick, with the plan that she would nurse them back to health, securing a place of favor in the house.
Chloe's plan didn't go as expected. The children were poisoned and died.
Visitors say that Chloe has appeared in photos, and others hear girls, who they believe may be the spirits of Woodruff's daughters, laughing and playing on the grounds.
Back in 1988, Word published her book of stories similar to the one about Chloe at The Myrtles for her book. In the years since, her interest in spirits has evolved. Now, she focuses more on the unseen dimension, largely inspired by Edgar Cayce's work. Cayce, who lived from 1877-1945, is the most documented psychic of the 20th century. He worked in holistic health, treatment of illnesses, dream interpretation and reincarnation. His readings and insights were designed to offer practical help and advice.
"I became fascinated with the afterlife in a different way — more focused on the nature of our origins and destinies," Word said. “My interest is all about 'Who are we, what are we doing here and where are we going?'... We are talking about another world beyond the senses. Everyone who dies goes on. Spirits are all around us."
Word says studying Cayce led to a change in her outlook after her 1988 book that focused on the spiritual world in Acadiana. The book, she said, "became a springboard for exploring further."
“Ghosts Along the Bayou" recounts various stories around the area — including a young woman who appears on Marland’s Bridge in St. Landry Parish and the spirit, Amelie at T-Frere’s House Bed & Breakfast in Lafayette.
Writer Cheré Coen, author of “Haunted Lafayette, Louisiana,” also spoke of Amelie at T-Frere’s, saying that the bed and breakfast is one of the most haunted houses in Lafayette.
Coen explained that the story is about a woman, Amelie, who lost her husband, Oneziphore “T-Frere” Comeaux, and son to yellow fever. Legend has it that she became sick one night and fell in the well on the property. Coen has visited the home and seen Comeaux's grave, but explained she hasn’t been able to find record of Amelie in census reports or cemetery records.
“It just drives me crazy because I really want to know,” Coen said.
In her book, Word interviewed Peggy Moseley who was the “mistress” of T-Frere’s at the time. Moseley spoke of her experience with "the Cajun lady," as she calls the apparition.
“I have not seen (Amelie) lately. If she came today, I would tell her the day and the year and the name of the President of the United States. I would try to give her a point of reference. And that’s what I'd want someone to do for me if I were lost. I would quietly tell her, ‘You’re in the wrong time. You've slipped across. This is my time. Your time is somewhere else. God’s love. God’s peace. Godspeed,’” Word writes of Moseley’s account.
So why are people so enthralled with the supernatural?
LSU sociology professor Wesley Shrum said people can experience a rush from being scared.
"What we consider to be mentally bad conditions can also produce a kind of euphoria, paradoxically enough," Shrum said.
He explained that, when people watch scary movies, they know the situation isn't real, but it can create a "fear-produced euphoria," Shum said.
Shrum's research focuses on the sociology of science and technology, and he teaches a class at LSU about magic and technology.
Some may also be fascinated because supernatural experiences allow them to communicate or feel like they are communicating with those who have gone on before — and the experience serves as some sort of proof that the soul can survive the body’s death.
“We are not humans with a soul. We are souls having a human experience,” Word said. “When we talk about ghosts, there’s another dimension that is unseen, and it’s the unseen dimensions I am interested in.”
Features editor Jan Risher contributed to this story.