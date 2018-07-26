FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHTS AT NOMA: 5 p.m., New Orleans Museum of Art, 1 Collins Diboll Circle, City Park. Art on the Spot family activity, music by DJ Jess, Artist Perspective with L. Kasimu Harris, Artful Palate cooking demonstration and "Mr. Cao Goes to Washington" film at 7 p.m., part of Picturing Us film series. Museum admission. (504) 658-4100. noma.org.
DINNER AND A ZOOVIE: 6 p.m., Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. Series of family-friendly flicks continues with "Trolls" with concessions, food trucks available or dinner brought in. Cool Zoo and Gator Run water parks open for additional charge. Chairs, blankets welcomed; restrictions apply on coolers. No glass or disposable straws. $6 movie, $6 water park. audubonnatureinstitute.org/zoovie.
ROOSEVELT 125TH ANNIVERSARY: 6:30 p.m., Roosevelt New Orleans, 130 Roosevelt Way. "The Great American Speakeasy" will be the 1930s-inspired gala for the hotel's anniversary, with four-course dinner, entertainment by Joe Piscopo, Renee Olstead and Dave Damiani and the No Vacancy Orchestra in the Blue Room. $125 plus tax and gratuity. (504) 335-3129. therooseveltneworleans.com.
WHERE NOLA MEETS BRAZIL: 7 p.m., McKenna Museum of African American Art, 2003 Carondelet St., New Orleans. Creole Connections event with Brazilian vocalist Anaadi Noturno and local musicians. Part of the museum's "300 Years in Black." $50. creoleconnections.org.
SATURDAY
NORTHSHORE FAMILY FUN DAY: 10 a.m., Northshore Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. Family fun, with music, vendors, fire truck, obstacle course, characters and more. (985) 781-3650. northshoreharborcenter.com.
CHEF'S DEMONSTRATION: 1 p.m., Southern Food and Beverage Museum, 1504 O.C. Haley Blvd., New Orleans. Chef Serigne Mbaye, of Commander's Palace, demonstrates a dish that incorporates his journey through the culinary world, from Africa to New Orleans. (504) 267-7490. natfab.org.
MOONLIGHT ON MAGAZINE: 5 p.m., 3900 to 4600 blocks of Magazine Street, from Austerlitz and Valence streets. Block party for businesses along commercial corridor with music, food and beverages. magazinestreet.com.
MONDAY
WEST RED BEANS AND RICE COOK-OFF: 11 a.m., St. Scholastica Academy Gym, 122 S. Massachusetts St., Covington. United Way of St. Tammany's annual culinary competition of the "wash day" staple, with "all you can eat" service, dessert and prizes for the competitors. Proceeds benefit St. Tammany Suicide Prevention & Crisis Response and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. East event in Slidell is Aug. 6. Some delivery. $10 admission, $75 teams. unitedwaysela.org/2018redbeans#
NVT STUDIO PARTY: 7 p.m., Azienda Theatre, 2000 Paris Road, Chalmette. NOLA Voice Theatre hosts benefit for Azienda Theatre, with variety show, music and a new voice adaptation of the classic comedy "Harvey." $20. nolavoicetheatre.com.
THURSDAY
LAGNIAPPE CLASSIC ALL-BREED DOG SHOW: 8:30 a.m., Pontchartrain Center, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner. Louisiana Kennel Club and Metairie Kennel Club hosts show with American Kennel Club rules, with concurrent specialty shows. New breeds will be shown. Canine Good Citizen testing Aug. 4-5 for $15. Pet food donation requested in lieu of spectator admission for show. Only dogs registered for show or CGC permitted. Strollers, wagons not permitted. louisianakennelclub.org.
ONGOING
FRIENDS OF CITY PARK'S HISTORICAL MUSICAL TRAIN TOUR: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Carousel Gardens Amusement Park, 1 Palm Drive, New Orleans. Enjoy a historical tour of New Orleans City Park featuring a trio of singing tour guides, a bite-size version of the park’s early history and a catchy New Orleans rhythm and blues score. $20 for general ticket, $16 for member ticket and free for children 3 and younger. Tours will run three times daily Friday through Sunday until November. friendsofcitypark.com.
NEW ORLEANS PIANO INSTITUTE AND KEYBOARD FESTIVAL, NEW ORLEANS INTERNATIONAL PIANO COMPETITION: Various times through Sunday, Loyola Music and Communications Building, Loyola University, 6363 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans. Festival and competition run concurrently, Many events free, some ticketed. masno.org.
For more events and information, visit The New Orleans Advocate at theadvocate.com/new_orleans.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones