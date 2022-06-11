LSU Museum of Art's Neighborhood Arts Project, which provides free art activities in East Baton Rouge Parish under pop-up tents at sites, is returning this summer.
The museum will set up tents for families and children to stop by and create art. Visiting artists, including Jenelle Esparza from the museum's current exhibition, "State of the Art: Record" on loan from Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, also will be at sites on certain dates to share their creative process and provide the opportunity to learn from and to create with professional artists.
By leading community pop-ups, the LSU Museum of Art hopes to provide children and parents with arts educational resources, connect families to the museum and to encourage art learning, creativity and engagement this summer through the Neighborhood Arts Project.
Here's the schedule:
East Baton Rouge Parish libraries, 10 a.m.–noon
- Tuesday, June 14: Scotlandville Branch Library, 7373 Scenic Highway.
- Tuesday, June 21: Delmont Branch Gardens Library, 3351 Lorraine St.
- Tuesday, June 28: Baker Branch Library, 3501 Groom Road, Baker.
- Tuesday, July 5: Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
- Tuesday, July 12: Carver Branch Library, 720 Terrace St.
- Tuesday, July 19: Baker Branch Library, 3501 Groom Road, Baker.
- Friday, July 28: River Center Branch Library, 250 North Blvd.
Gardere Initiative
9 a.m. 11 a.m., Wednesdays, June 15, 22, 29 and July 6 and 20, 8434 Ned Ave.
Village Resource Center at Eden Park
10 a.m. to noon Thursdays, June 16, 23, 30 and July 7, 14 and 21, 765 N. Acadian Thruway.
BREC Gus Young Park
10 a.m. to noon, Fridays June 17 and 24 and July 1, 8, 15 and 22, 4200 Gus Young Ave.
Mount Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
10 a.m. to noon Sunday and Monday, July 26-27, 13540 Scenic Hwy.
Shaw Center Plaza
10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 29, 100 Lafayette St.
For more information, visit lsumoa.org/nap.