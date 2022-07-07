Louisiana icon Jim Engster picked DiGiulio's for our Baton Rouge Classic lunch. Engster, award-winning journalist, host of Talk Louisiana and president of Louisiana Radio Network and Tiger Rag, is a regular at DiGiulio's. It's one of his favorite restaurants — and he eats out a lot, generally dining alone.
"I work. I work out. I go to restaurants," he said. "This is one of my favorites."
He was there June 22, 1988, the day Louisiana Live, the radio show he hosted from 1998 to 2003, got the green light. He was there Jan. 24, earlier this year, on the day Richard Cole, one of the restaurant's founders, died.
"I was such a good customer that they served my chicken piccata over his dead body," Engster said to me, and I smiled. "No, you can write that down. You can quote me on it. Richard would have liked it."
When Engster took a seat at our table, the waitress brought him a cup of coffee (no cream) without him even asking for it. In Richard Cole's honor, I decided to order the chicken piccata. Engster went for the spaghetti and meatball with a side salad.
Within a few minutes, I noted that the most obvious thing about chatting with Engster is that he spouts off the birthdays of almost anyone who comes up in conversation and specific dates for almost every occasion with the ease of a mother referring to her child's birthday.
For example, within the first 15 minutes of conversation, he mentioned he drove from his home in Arkansas to Baton Rouge to start college on Aug. 16, 1977 (the day Elvis died, he reminded me). His favorite song is "Night and Day" by Frank Sinatra, who was born Dec. 12, 1915, and died May 14, 1998, in case you wondered. Each year, he has Smiley Anders on his show on June 4 (the anniversary of the launch of Anders' column) and Nov. 4, Anders' birthday. He asked when my birthday was, and he told me that I share a birthday with his former professor, Hugh Buckingham.
In reflecting on his time in Baton Rouge, Engster said he's now been here longer than Elvis was alive.
"Both Elvis and Huey P. Long died at 42, you know — the King of Rock 'n' Roll and the Kingfish," he said.
His fascination with dates made me wonder if he was one of those people who could remember what he was doing or what was happening on any specific date from the past. I asked him if he was.
"Like (actress) Marilu Henner?" he asked. "No, I'm not like that."
I asked, "Are you sure? Let's play a game. I'll pick a random date and let's see if you can tell me what was going on then."
Out of the blue, I picked June 24, 1980.
"Hmm, 1980 was a big year," Engster said. "I was working for WSLG in Gonzales, a 10,000-watt country station, 1030 on the AM dial. I'm a big Philadelphia Phillies fan, they won the World Series later that year. Reagan beat Carter. In June, Carter and Ted Kennedy were in a ferocious battle for the nomination. I was taking a few classes that summer, including a psychology class from Professor Donald Hoffeld. I met a guy from Japan named Shoji Goto and was helping him learn English."
He paused and went to his phone. "Ahhhh, on June 24, 1980, the Phillies lost to the Expos 7-6."
He went on to tell me that his beloved Phillies won the Series in 2008, too.
"Tug McGraw, Tim's dad, got the last out," he said.
While he may not have Marilu Henner's memory, Engster's recall of dates and details not only appears to be his superpower, but he puts in the effort to take the natural skill to the next level. I asked why he pays so much attention to dates.
"It centers me. I think about where I was and where I was going," he said.
Fun facts about Engster are that he's a fan of James Bond movies. (He remembers sneaking into a theater in 1967 in Louisville, Kentucky, to see "You Only Live Twice." His mother, a devout Catholic, ruled with an iron fist when it came to what young Engster watched. She used a phone service called "Dial a Movie" to see if shows were appropriate for her young son.) He was a friend of author Ernest Gaines. He has a couple of cats.
For Engster, the most interesting people are the ones who have huge strengths and weaknesses — offering the aforementioned Frank Sinatra, who he would have loved to have had on his radio show as an example.
Engster told me he was born in New Orleans in 1958. His dad died in 1966. He and his mom moved to Arkansas when Engster was in the middle of the third grade — and he's lived in Louisiana since heading here for college (on the day Elvis died). I couldn't figure out why he was such a Phillies fan.
"I was an only child. I spent a lot of nights alone, listening to baseball," he said.
Being alone is a theme of Engster's life. Not only was he an only child, but he's also never married and prefers to dine by himself. His parents both died of cancer, so he exercises a lot to try and stay as healthy as possible and improve his health.
In fact, he's had a couple of close calls. One night at 10 p.m., he was walking in City Park and was robbed and held up at gunpoint. Eight days later, his assailant shot a guy in the head. Engster went on his radio show the morning after the incident and talked about it.
On June 12, 2004, he considers himself lucky to have survived a car crash. He broke his neck, tailbone and left ankle and fractured his forehead. He lost seven units of blood — and credits his survival to Molly Sullivan, a good Samaritan who stopped and basically cut away enough of the canvas on the roof of his convertible to allow him to breathe. He remembers bits and pieces of the accident, including the EMTs asking if he wanted to go to New Orleans or Baton Rouge.
"I said I wanted to go to Baton Rouge," he said.