FRIDAY
"DOUBT: A PARABLE": 7:30 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge Studio Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd. $30, general public; $25, students and children. theatrebr.org.
SATURDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
NORTH BATON ROUGE URBAN FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, 5068 Airline Highway. With local farmers and small businesses as vendors, the new market's mission is to revitalize North Baton Rouge by encouraging entrepreneurship and giving residents a place to shop within their immediate community.
MUSEUM DISCOVERY DAY: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. Offering interdisciplinary fun for all ages. louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/capitol-park-museum.
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com.
STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.
LSU SATURDAY SCIENCE: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The LSU Department of Physics & Astronomy will host a talk by Prosanta Chakrabarty on "My Life as a Fish: Tales from a Museum Curator." Free. ebprl.com.
MOVIE NIGHT: 8 p.m., UpTown Climbing, 10505 Coursey Blvd. Climbing movie shorts from Colorado's Reel Rock film production company. Seating limited; tickets available on the website calendar. uptownclimbing.com.
SUNDAY
"NUTCRACKER – A TALE FROM THE BAYOU" CHILDREN'S AUDITIONS: 12:45 p.m., Dancers’ Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Court. Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's annual production looking to fill many roles available for ages 8-14. Audition times vary by age. $10 fee. batonrougeballet.org.
STAGED READING OF "INTERLOCUS": 2 p.m., LSU Studio Theatre, Dalrymple Drive. Red Magnolia Theatre Company presents Tiffany Gilly-Forrer's work. $12. redmagnoliatc.org.
BLUE JEANS TO BRIDAL GOWNS: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., LSU Textile & Costume Museum, Tower and South Campus drives. The museum's Friends group's annual meeting, features retail designer and LSU alumnus Yvonne LaFleur with a video presentation and clothing donation, and Louisiana first lady Donna Edwards. www.lsu.edu/textilemus.
"DOUBT: A PARABLE": 2 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge Studio Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd. $30, general public; $25, students and children. theatrebr.org.
GET ORGANIZED! UNDERSTANDING HOARDING: 3 p.m., Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. With professional organizer Alyssa Trosclair. Free registration at EBRPL.com/calendar or by calling (225) 231-3750.
TUESDAY
ART AT LUNCH: noon, LSU Museum of Art, third floor, 100 Lafayette St. With talk by Baton Rouge artist Malaika Favorite. Bring a lunch; water and soft drinks provided. Free. lsumoa.org.
WEDNESDAY
"NATIONAL PARK AND MONUMENT AREAS IN THE USA": 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Part of OLLI at LSU Coffee and Lagniappe Series. With speaker Dr. Brooks Elwood, LSU professor emeritus. Free.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
"DISSECTING THE CAMPAIGN PROCESS": noon, Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd. Panel discussion focusing on candidates involved in the political process, along with behind-the-scenes stories from the candidates’ points of view. Moderated by Greg Buisson, and including guest panelists Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, Beverly Brooks Thompson and Julie Emerson. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
TACOS 'N TRIVIA: 7 p.m., Three Roll Estate, 760 St. Philip St. facebook.com/threerollestate.
ONGOING
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. "Favorite/Jahnke/Walton," exhibitions by Malaika Favorite, Ross Jahnke and John Isiah Walton, through Thursday, Sept. 29. batonrougegallery.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. Letitia Huckaby, "This Same Dusty Road," and "Katrina Andry: The Promise of the Rainbow Never Came," both through Saturday. (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.
CARY SAURAGE COMMUNITY ARTS CENTER SHELL GALLERY: 233 St. Ferdinand St. "Members+ Exhibition," an annual showcase of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s member artists in the visual realm, through Friday, Oct. 21. artsbr.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Community Bible Church Fellowship Hall, 8354 Jefferson Highway. Weekly jam; all acoustic instruments welcome. (225) 753-7917. Workshops with North Carolina folk musician Joe Collins, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24. For details and registration, text or phone Helen Bankston at (225) 953-1382, or email hmbankston@cox.net. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Illustrating Health," delving into the often-overlooked work of medical illustrators, through Aug. 6, 2023. "In Empathy We Trust," through Monday, Oct. 31; and "Our Louisiana," through Saturday, Jan. 14. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.
LOUISIANA STATE ARCHIVES GALLERY: 3851 Essen Lane. The 52nd annual "River Road Show," a national juried art exhibit sponsored by the Art Guild of Louisiana, through Thursday, Sept. 29. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. artguildlouisiana.org.
LSU GLASSELL GALLERY: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "The Art of Creative Fiber," featuring work by the Contemporary Fiber Artists of Louisiana, through Friday, Oct. 7. Artists' reception from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2. Free. (225) 389-7180 or design.lsu.edu/student-life/galleries/glassell-gallery.
LSU HILL MEMORIAL LIBRARY: 95 Field House Drive. “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana’s Coastal Wetlands,” through Wednesday, Dec. 21. Free. Visit lib.lsu.edu/special.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Mario Moore: Responding to History," through Sunday, Oct. 23, offering an in-depth look at Moore’s nuanced artwork "During and After the Battle." "Blurring Boundaries: The Women of American Abstract Artists, 1936-Present," through Sunday, Oct. 23. "Eugene Martin: The Creative Act," through Sunday, Oct. 2, featuring a selection from a 2008 acquisition of 31 works and focuses on Martin’s unique brand of abstraction. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
MAGNOLIA MOUND PLANTATION: 2161 Nicholson Drive. Guided and self-guided tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. www.brec.org/index.cfm/park/MagnoliaMoundPlantation.
OLD GOVERNOR'S MANSION: 502 North Blvd. Following a renovation, the mansion is open for tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Free admission. oldgovernorsmansion.com.
OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. "The Boggs Family Legacy," through Dec. 16. Free admission. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
RED STICK STRUMMERS: Dulcimer jam 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway. (225) 753-7917 or http://www.lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic," through Jan. 8. Three-year exhibit, "Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture," featuring a donation of 15 pieces of Gregory’s work from Angela Gregory Legacy LLC. The donated works, other Gregory pieces from the permanent collection, as well as Gregory sculptures on loan from other institutions included in the show. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.