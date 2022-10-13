FRIDAY
LIVE AFTER FIVE: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Davis S. Rhorer Plaza, 200 St. Louis St. '90s Throwback Night with The Mixed Nuts. Free. downtownbatonrouge.org.
HAYLEY ARCENEAUX BOOK SIGNING: 5 p.m., The Conundrum Bookshop, 11917 Ferdinand St., St. Francisville. http://www.conundrumbooks.com/.
KEENAN WINE DINNER: 7 p.m., Matherne's Market at 440 on Third, North 3rd Street. $80. Email bill@mathernes.com.
BACHTOBERFEST: 7:30 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Featuring Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra musicians in a Lamar Family Chamber Series performance. $30. brso.org.
"MOONAGE DAYDREAM": 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Film exploring David Bowie's creative and musical journey. Not rated. $9.50. manshiptheatre.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
HARVEST FESTIVAL ON FALSE RIVER: 6 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday, downtown New Roads. Night parade on Friday, music, Saturday night fireworks. bontempstix.com.
SATURDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
NORTH BATON ROUGE URBAN FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, 5068 Airline Highway. With local farmers and small businesses as vendors, the new market's mission is to revitalize North Baton Rouge by encouraging entrepreneurship and giving residents a place to shop within their immediate community.
PLANTFEST!: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., LSU Hilltop Arboretum, 11855 Highland Road. More than 5,000 plants will be included, representing 600 different species. www.lsu.edu/hilltop
HISTORIC SPANISH TOWN WALKING TOUR: 9 a.m., Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. Join the museum's curator on a tour of the neighborhood. Space limited; registration required. $20; free for members. eventbrite.com.
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com.
MAKER FAIRE: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. From engineers to artists to scientists to crafters, a venue for “makers” to demonstrate hobbies, experiments, projects and more. Event will also spotlight sustainability — “Reduce, Reuse, Re-make!” batonrouge.makerfaire.com.
STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.
LIVINGSTON PARISH BOOK FESTIVAL: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Main Branch, 20390 Iowa St., Livingston. Featuring authors A. Lonergan, Kwame Alexander and Jeanette Weiland. https://www.mylpl.info/.
ACADIAN CIRCUS: 7 p.m., LASM's Pennington Planetarium, 100 S. River Road. High-energy circus variety show with aerial arts and LED object manipulation under custom projections in the planetarium dome. $10 and up. https://lasm.ticketbud.com/acadian.
SUNDAY
SUNDAY IN THE PARK: 2 p.m., Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza, 100 Lafayette St. Music by Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble. Free. https://www.artsbr.org/sitp.
DOKTOR KABOOM: LOOK OUT! SCIENCE IS COMING: 2 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. $20. manshiptheatre.org.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
TACOS 'N TRIVIA: 7 p.m., Three Roll Estate, 760 St. Philip St. facebook.com/threerollestate.
ONGOING
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Leslie Friedman, Kelly A. Mueller, Nonney Oddlokken and Herb Roe, through Thursday, Oct. 27. batonrougegallery.org.
CARY SAURAGE COMMUNITY ARTS CENTER SHELL GALLERY: 233 St. Ferdinand St. "Members+ Exhibition," an annual showcase of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s member artists in the visual realm, through Friday, Oct. 21. artsbr.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Community Bible Church Fellowship Hall, 8354 Jefferson Highway. Weekly jam; all acoustic instruments welcome. (225) 753-7917. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Diamonds of History: Mighty Women by Ashley Longshore," through January; "Pinpointing the Stars," Universe Gallery, featuring works from the permanent collection that highlight the planetarium’s history, the timeline of its development, and its focus on the stars, through August 2024. "Illustrating Health," delving into the often-overlooked work of medical illustrators, through Aug. 6, 2023. "In Empathy We Trust," through Monday, Oct. 31; and "Our Louisiana," through Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Mario Moore: Responding to History," through Oct. 23, offering an in-depth look at Moore’s nuanced artwork "During and After the Battle." "Blurring Boundaries: The Women of American Abstract Artists, 1936-Present," also through Oct. 23. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
MAGNOLIA MOUND PLANTATION: 2161 Nicholson Drive. Guided and self-guided tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. www.brec.org/index.cfm/park/MagnoliaMoundPlantation.
OLD GOVERNOR'S MANSION: 502 North Blvd. Following a renovation, the mansion is open for tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Free admission. oldgovernorsmansion.com.
OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. "The Boggs Family Legacy," through Friday, Dec. 16. Free admission. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
RED STICK STRUMMERS: Dulcimer jam 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway. (225) 753-7917 or www.lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
SIP & SPIN: Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 St. Ferdinand St. Pottery wheel throwing class with ceramicist Quaja Bell, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 17. Must be 21 or older to consume alcohol. ID required for verification. artsbr.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic. A Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition" through Jan. 7, 2023, and "Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture" through Aug. 7, 2023. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.