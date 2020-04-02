We suspected the coronavirus outbreak would bring out the best in many of our neighbors, and we were right. You've sent us stories of kindness that came not only from family and friends, but from strangers and those who remained anonymous.

If you've got a story to share, send it to features@theadvocate.com. Send along a photo, too, and please include everyone's full name, the city where they live and a phone number.

A love note

Sometimes, it's the little things.

"A simple note taped to our front door by my daughter and grandson brought joy to my heart, also tears to my eyes," said Marcia Gregg. "I felt so blessed to have such a caring family. My husband (William) and I are in our 70s, so we’re obeying the quarantine even though we miss our family so much.

"Our daughter has been delivering our groceries and drugs to us at the door while working from home and helping our 14-year-old grandson with online school work. Thank you, Melissa and Ben!"

+2 Acts of Kindness: Coronavirus bringing out the best of people in Baton Rouge area Fred Rogers, of that oh-so-famous "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood," recalled that when he was a child and was alarmed by disasters on the news, his …

Garage musical

Oliver Bounds, 6, and his sister, Emrys, 4, performed a garage musical for their grandmother, Nancy Purpera, and great-grandmother, Doreen Purpera, 97.

While the women sit in their car, the children perform musicals for them, singing and dancing their way through songs from "Frozen 2." Their youngsters are the children of the children of Sarah and Bradley Bounds. Their mom notes they also have performed "Come Sail Away" by Styx.

The kindness of strangers

Patsy Sharbono and her aging mother moved to Prairieville last year so Patsy's brother, Kenny Maxwell, could help out. Patsy also has health issues. She discovered a lot of kind people.

Not knowing many people in the area, she joined the Nextdoor site for her neighborhood and read a post by Stephen and Cheryl Naylor offering to pick up groceries and supplies for any senior citizens or people with compromised immune systems.

"I had ordered groceries to be picked up, but, unfortunately, my brother was caring for his wife, who is ill, and couldn't get them for us," Sharbono said. "I contacted Stephen, and he and Cheryl were very eager to help! They are willing to put themselves out there for the safety of their Prairieville neighbors that they don't even know! I couldn't thank them enough!

Sharbono said her neighbors, Daphne and Steve Rusk, often pick up her newspaper and place it at the door, check on them and offer to run errands so she and her mother can stay at home.

Then, there is her brother.

"This man has a true servant's heart and is there for anyone at anytime for any need they may have," she said. "He has never put himself above the aid of others, and has always been there for us in our many, many times of need! I can't imagine our life without him or his wife, Katy.

"Mother and I are extremely blessed ladies," Sharbono continued, "and I have never lived in an area that was so kind, friendly, happy and compassionate of their fellow man as we have experienced here, especially during these tough times on everyone!"

Keep them masks coming

Kathy West reports that Riverbend subdivision neighbors Pam Downing, Carol Barish, Iris Floyd, Rose Butts, Mary Claire Hotard and Terrie Farrier made 100 face masks for West's daughter-in-law's medical clinic in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. They cut and sewed for a week and have created an operation to make more masks for local needs, West said.

Speaking of masks, Pat Robinson notes that St. Gabriel resident Cheryl Schexnayder has designed and made more than 100 face masks for medical facilities coping with shortages due to the coronavirus. Schexnayder is a retired Louisiana Department of Corrections employee.

Egg-actly what she needed

Stacey Wascom thanks the neighbors who dropped off a carton of fresh eggs from their chickens at her doorstep.

"I was so grateful because I could not get any in my grocery pickup," she said.