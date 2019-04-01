The Baton Rouge Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution awarded Good Citizens Award certificates and pins to six local high school students on March 18 at the East Baton Rouge Fairwood Branch Library. The awards are given to seniors chosen by their high schools for showing outstanding qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.
Receiving awards were Heidi Aceituno, Lee Magnet High School; Amari Bacon, Woodlawn High School; Ja’Bez Berniard, Baton Rouge Magnet High School; Ella McCalip, University Laboratory School; Anna Claire Pousson, Runnels High School; and Daniel Woodruff, Catholic High School.
Pousson won first place in the chapter essay contest and received a $100 award. Her essay was submitted to the South Central Louisiana Division, where she also won first place.
Lagniappe club hears beekeeper
Beekeeper W.C. Reed talked about the fascinating life of bees at the March 18 meeting to the GFWC Lagniappe Woman's Club. The local beekeeper brought along a beehive, bee suit and bee flag. He noted the great percentage of our food that is pollinated by bees.
Lana Merliss, Trish Sedlin, Sylvia Schwarzenbach and President Cathie Ryan gave short reviews of books they recently read about women. It was part of the club's International Outreach program and in conjunction with International Women's Day on March 8. DiAnn Blouin gave a report on the Inter-Civic Council. Charlotte Frattini and Lynn Gilmore received birthday greetings.
GFWC holds District 6 convention
The Literary and Civic Club hosted the General Federation of Women's Clubs Louisiana District 6 annual convention on March 20 at La Contea Restaurant.
Della Sinclair was chairwoman. Guests included state President Lucinda Martinez; Joann and Charles Fryling, who served as judges; and speakers Ev Auster and Sharon Rowe.
Literary and Civic President Gynne Klimavicz and district President Lana Merliss welcomed guests. Lynn Golda and Sinclair conducted raffles to benefit the District 6 scholarship, awarded each year to a Louisiana college student.
Literary and Civic Club won awards in the Home Life and ESO categories. The Lagniappe Club won for projects in International Outreach, Education and Domestic Violence Prevention. Lagniappe also was named Outstanding Club.
Merliss was named Outstanding District Member of the Year. Marge Schroth was district photo arts and crafts manager, and winners in those areas included Cathie Ryan, Sinclair, Schroth and Merliss.
SLU librarian receives state award
Southeastern Louisiana University librarian Angela Dunnington received the 2019 Academic Award for Outstanding Librarianship.
The state award was presented at the Louisiana Chapter of the Association of College and Research Libraries and the Louisiana Library Association conference held recently in Baton Rouge.
Dunnington, who is head of access services of Southeastern’s Sims Memorial Library, was nominated by Sims Library Director Eric Johnson, as well as her peers.
Dunnington received a bachelor’s degree in general studies from Southeastern in 1995 and a master’s degree in library and information science from LSU in 1997. She has worked at Sims Memorial Library in various capacities since 2001 and has introduced new technology to library collections, led information literacy assessment projects, written grants, improved policies and created a student/employee training course. Dunnington frequently shares her expertise, has published and presented extensively and frequently mentors new librarians.
Iota Master observes St. Patrick's Day
The Iota Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi held a St. Patrick's Day Social on March 16 at Lynda and Bill Smith's home. Pat Buturla, social committee chairwoman, gave a program on the origins of St. Patrick's Day.
New members Linda Garafola and Donna Fortenberry and her husband, Paul, attended. Vonnie Brewer, an at-large member, and her husband, Dan, were guests.
The chapter elected new officers on March 13: President Cheryl Foster, Vice President Lynda Smith, Treasurer Jane Haupt, Recording Secretary Buturla, Corresponding Secretary and Council Representative Donna Fortenberry and City and Extension Officer Darlene Poindexter.
