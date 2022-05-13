Some people are called to the mission field, but my dad was called to be a football coach. He took his calling as seriously as any evangelist, elected official or surgeon ever could.
When I was in the first grade, he became the head coach in Forest, the tiny town in Mississippi where he grew up and played football himself. My mom was finishing her degree in elementary education at Mississippi College, and my little brother, Robin, was 2 years old.
We lived in a small house with a living room floor slanted enough that my brother and I were able to race with his matchbox cars downhill on their own.
The football season went well that fall. The Bearcats were undefeated and made their way into the playoff finals. Even though I was only 6, I remember the morning of the last game that year. I remember putting on my luckiest outfit (a blue and white polka-dotted set of overalls my grandmother made) and going to school, giddy because of the big game.
Later that day, I remember the superintendent coming to the door of my classroom and speaking to my teacher. They called me to the door. I was sure it was about the game. “Maybe I’ll get to go early!” I thought.
Instead, I remember Mr. Atkins, the superintendent, leaning over and telling me that my brother was very sick. He explained that my mom and dad were with Robin in a hospital in Jackson and that my aunt Doris and uncle Mack would take me home after school.
I knew things were serious but didn’t have the capacity to understand fully. Even so, my family is a faithful lot.
I remember going to the football game with my aunt, uncle and cousin that night. I could show you exactly where we sat in the bleachers.
The way some things are frozen in our memory doesn’t make sense, right?
I remember the announcer saying a prayer for my brother. I remember the cheerleaders holding a sign that read, “Hurry and get well, Robin.”
I remember sitting there thinking, after all the talk in our house about this game, “I’m the only one in our family who is here.”
My uncle Troy was the high school principal. Somehow, he and other technological wizards ran a phone line from the sidelines just for that football game that night, so they could call my dad in the hospital.
This was heady stuff in 1970.
Once the game was underway, my uncle made several calls to my dad in the hospital to let him know things were going well. At some point, my brother was diagnosed with spinal meningitis.
Things weren’t looking good.
Then, my father has told me, there was a long time when Uncle Troy didn’t call.
Both of my parents have said they were able to keep things in perspective as the evening passed. The game that had meant so much still meant a lot but not anything like it had.
Finally, the phone rang. Uncle Troy shared the news that the Mighty Bearcats had won.
My brother wasn’t out of the woods yet, but he turned a corner the next day. Then, my aunt and uncle took me to see Robin. (I could tell he wasn’t feeling like himself because he willingly shared candy someone brought him with me.)
Even so, I was glad to see all the grownups happy and my little brother feeling better. I recognized the contagiousness of the afterglow winning the big game and my brother’s turnaround had created.
All these years later, as I write this, my dad is sick and in the hospital in Jackson (not the same one as my brother was back then but nearby).
My dad was diagnosed with multiple myeloma weeks before the pandemic changed the rhythm of our lives. Since then, with multiple rounds of chemotherapy and radiation. his health has waxed and waned.
Three weeks ago, he was feeling well enough to go to an exercise class — physical fitness has remained an enormous part of his life. After the class, he decided to check on his new chicken coop to see if the hens were laying.
Somewhere along the way, he fell and broke his arm. The weeks since have been difficult. Tomorrow an orthopedic oncologist will do her best to repair his humerus. My little brothers will take him to the hospital. My husband and I will head to Mississippi to be with them.
That spirit of pulling through has stuck with my family all these years. We cling to it still. My family is a faithful lot.