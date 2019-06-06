FRIDAY
DAMEN/SANGERCHOR DINNER: 5:30 p.m., Deutsches Haus, 1700 Moss St., New Orleans. A fundraiser and concert for the group includes music, goulash and noodles, hors d'oeuvres and dessert. deutscheshaus.org. Tickets $25.
JUNE UNDER THE MOON: 7:30 p.m., Carousel Gardens Amusement Park, City Park, 1 Palm Drive, New Orleans. The City Park dog-friendly party includes beer, vodka sno-balls, amusement rides, a photo booth and more. The Louisiana SPCA collects snacks and toys and has adoptable pets on hand. neworleanscitypark.org. Admission $30 for humans, $10 for dogs.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
NEW ORLEANS PRIDE: A weekend of festivities celebrates LGBTQ+ Pride in New Orleans, with parties, a parade, a BabyCakes game and other events throughout the area. togetherwenola.com.
"HOW TO KILL A DIVA": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Westwego Performing Arts Theatre, 177A Sala Ave., Westwego. The Jefferson Performing Arts Society presents the premiere of Glyn Bailey's story of an aging and insufferable soprano who battles a young rival, an old lover and the homicidal chorus of a financially failing opera house. Tickets $20-$35.
SATURDAY
BLUESBERRY FESTIVAL: 10 a.m., Bogue Falaya Park, downtown Covington. The festival includes live music, food, art vendors and kids' activities. thebluesberryfest.com. Tickets $20-$65.
LPO BAYOU ROAD BLOCK PARTY: 2 p.m., Southern Rep Theatre, 2451 Bayou Road, New Orleans. In partnership with Southern Rep's Second Saturdays program, the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra presents a day of music, interactive play and family-friendly activities. lpomusic.com Free admission.
PRIDE PARADE: 7:30 p.m., various locations, French Quarter, New Orleans. The LGBTQ+ parade through the French Quarter and Faubourg Marigny features Giselle Trivianni as Miss New Orleans Pride and Blaine Bextor as Mr. New Orleans Pride. The procession includes Carnival-style floats, marching groups and more. togetherwenola.com.
MAGNOLIA BALL: 9 p.m., Ogden Museum of Southern Art, 925 Camp St., New Orleans. The summer fundraiser celebrates the current exhibition "Piercing the Inner Wall: The Art of Dusti Bonge." Entertainment, a silent auction, food and beverages. ogdenmuseum.org. Tickets $75-$250.
NEW ORLEANS PRIDE BALL: 10:30 p.m., Joy Theater, 1200 Canal St., New Orleans. Bearded Lady Productions and the Krewe of Armeinius present the official afterparty of the Pride Parade with a line-up of LGBT+ artists, performers and community members. togetherwenola.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
CREOLE TOMATO FESTIVAL: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., The French Market District, New Orleans. Music, tomato-based treats, cooking demonstrations, tomatoes for sale and activities for kids. Free.
SUNDAY
FAMILY PRIDE EVENT: 10 a.m., Longue Vue House and Gardens, 7 Bamboo Road, New Orleans. Performances, crafts, kid-friendly activities and a resource tent for LGBTQ+ families, as well as tours of the home and gardens of Edgar and Edith Stern. longuevue.com. Free admission.
ONGOING
"PAST, PRESENT, FUTURE — PHOTOGRAPHY AND THE NEW ORLEANS MUSEUM OF ART": New Orleans Museum of Art, City Park, 1 Collins Diboll Circle. "Bondye: Between and Beyond" exhibit of sequined prayer flags by Tina Dirouard with Haitian artists, through June 16.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones