Early bird special
Check out the feathered friends flying around the Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway, between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Saturday, before the facility's normal hours begin. General admission fees apply. brec.org.
Fourth music on the 3rd
Red Stick Social, 1503 Government St., hosts the Independence Weekend Music Fest from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Sharing the bill are Bad Bongo and Dominick Michael. Doors open at 5 p.m. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. eventbrite.com.
Freebies
The first Sunday of the month means free admission to the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, Louisiana's Old State Capitol, Magnolia Mound Plantation and LSU Museum of Art. Also, there's reduced-price admission to LASM's Irene Pennington Planetarium shows and exhibits. lasm.org.