jja_ladybirding.JPG

A birding tour group member uses her binoculars to search for birds high in the trees.

 PHOTO BY FRANCES Y. SPENCER

Early bird special

Check out the feathered friends flying around the Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway, between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Saturday, before the facility's normal hours begin. General admission fees apply. brec.org.

Fourth music on the 3rd

Red Stick Social, 1503 Government St., hosts the Independence Weekend Music Fest from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Sharing the bill are Bad Bongo and Dominick Michael. Doors open at 5 p.m. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. eventbrite.com.

Freebies

The first Sunday of the month means free admission to the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, Louisiana's Old State Capitol, Magnolia Mound Plantation and LSU Museum of Art. Also, there's reduced-price admission to LASM's Irene Pennington Planetarium shows and exhibits. lasm.org.