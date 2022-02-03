Seven years ago when a dear friend’s partner died unexpectedly, I realized that there were a million things I wanted to experience in this world, but I wasn’t working toward any of them. That realization lit a fire in me to start doing those so-called bucket-list items.
I do not have any desire to swim with either sharks or dolphins. Heights make my legs shake, and while walking the Appalachian Trail seems like a great weight-loss plan, it also sounds incredibly lonely. That said, there were plenty of things I did want to do.
So, I did what control freaks do, I made a list: 40 things to in the four years before I turned 40.
Some were simple and required little money or time. I took a laughing yoga class with a group of 70-year-old women. (Who knew you could laugh so hard in an hour that your ribs ached for days after?) I dyed my blonde locks black (not a good look for me). I found a farmer with a cow who taught me how to milk it. And not once, but twice, I stripped down to my birthday suit and swam in the ocean — once in the Atlantic and once in the Pacific.
Some things were more complicated and took time, money and a whole lot of energy. I lost 93 pounds and had to come to terms with how being fat made me invisible and how maybe I liked being unseen. Spoiler alert: I gained the weight back. I practiced yoga and made a mind/body connection that changed how I viewed the world and myself. I photographed and interviewed 40 women who inspired me, put together a book of their images and answers.
In four years, I accomplished 34 of the items — 34 checkmarks in the Notes app on my phone that I am incredibly proud of.
I love lists. I love crossing off items. But more so, I love knowing I’ve made experiences happen — that I’ve done them alone or shared them with others, that I’ve met new people or solidified old friendships. And that I have the grit and perseverance to do things that take years to accomplish or are tricky to do.
When I turned 40, I made another list: 50 things to do before I turn 50. (It’s actually 56 items because I carried over the six unchecked tasks from the 40/40 list.)
This list is different. For one, I’m letting myself change it. If there’s something on the list I no longer want to do, I delete and replace.
Why did I think I wanted to cook the food each state is known for? Scratch. Eat the food from 50 different countries or cultures is now on the list — and I’m not cooking the meals.
There are a lot of things on this new list that make me uncomfortable. I hate dealing with money and have 401Ks, IRAs, etc. floating around, but I have no idea what they amount to or how to best manage the money. Straightening that out is important — and probably easy for some people. I’m nearly three years into this list and those envelopes are still sitting unopened in a pile that gives me the heebie-jeebies each time I walk past it.
I wanted to get my master’s degree. Talk about uncomfortable. I went back for a degree unrelated to my bachelor's and it required math — oh so much math. And coding. And I was old compared to everyone else. It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done.
Some items are silly. I contacted everyone named “Claudia Laws” on Facebook and became friends with them. One woman recently had a stroke and needed a friend, another thought it was just as funny as I did to be Facebook friends. I’m begging people to send me postcards from each of the 50 states and I hope to one day hug a redwood.
A lot of the items just take time. I want to gift someone 1,000 origami cranes. I’m slowly folding them, one at a time. I’m working my way through a season of “The Great British Bake Off,” baking 30 bakes as a contestant would. I’m reading another 20 years of Pulitzer Prize-winning fiction.
During the last two years, which have been tough for me and probably you as well, I have kept coming back to my list. It’s something to plug away at, but it’s also something to look forward to. There will be a time when traveling internationally doesn’t feel so daunting, when the world will be more open again to hugging and when I can again start reaching out to sheep herders, begging to be part of their annual sheep shearing.
Claudia Laws' 40 by 40 list
- Visit Arches National Park
- Dye my hair black
- Read 40 years of Pulitzer Prize-winning fiction novels
- See a band I love in concert
- Drink a $100 bottle of Champagne
- Drink 64 ounces of water every day for a month
- See a polar bear
- Visit all 50 states
- Mine for diamonds
- Do a Japanese tea ceremony
- Make pictures of 40 women who inspire me and make a book
- Milk a cow
- Shear a sheep
- Do a fundraiser to send a kid to heart camp
- Take Mom on holiday
- Swim in the ocean naked
- Learn yoga
- Make a perfect French 75
- Give $100 to a stranger
- Get in shape
- Run an entire 5k. This means no walking.
- Go camping
- Go on a night hike
- See the Northern Lights
- Make cheese
- Learn to play a favorite song on bass
- Visit a salt flat (ideally Salar de Uyuni)
- Pick up a book in a bookstore, read a random paragraph, do something inspired by it
- Go vegan for a month
- Learn Icelandic
- Eat at a three-star Michelin restaurant
- Stay in a treehouse or ice hotel
- Catch a last-minute flight to an unknown destination
- Adopt an elderly person
- Purge my closet down to 40 items of clothing
- Have a full spa day
- Register for the bone marrow registry
- Have zero debt
- Learn to cook a national dish
- Try laughing yoga
Claudia Laws' 50 by 50 list
- Read 20 more years of Pulitzer Prize fiction winners (2020-2029 and 1968-1977)
- Go to a cranberry bog
- Have a skin care routine
- Visit a Buddhist temple
- Write a book
- Get my sleeve completed (tattooed)
- Get certified to instruct laughing yoga
- Go on a yoga retreat
- Have a life motto. Stick to it.
- Make sourdough bread
- Buy a Hoya Bella plant
- 30 days of yoga. In a row.
- Go to a cava bar
- Salt tank
- Cryotherapy
- Fish pedicure
- Make and gift someone 1,000 origami cranes
- Take a “bath” from 10 cultures
- Collect a penny dated with every year of my life
- Eat foods from 50 countries or cultures
- Do grape stomping
- Get my portrait made
- Visit a Japanese internment camp site
- Hug a redwood
- Read 52 books in a year
- Get my masters
- Don’t buy anything (but food) for a month
- Hug 100 strangers in one day
- Try Botox
- See an opera
- Stay in an ice hotel
- Visit Death Valley
- Throw dart at map and go where it lands.
- Drive/rent a convertible
- Don’t speak for 24 hours
- Harvest honey (maybe have bees)
- Contact someone with my name
- Create a scavenger hunt
- Have friends do said scavenger hunt
- Eat only locally raised food for a month
- Know how much money I have saved for retirement
- Bake a contestant’s season worth of baked goods from the Great British Bake Off
- Organize my pressed penny collection
- Visit Quebec
- Visit Lithuania
- Taste all the mangos
- Watch a professional tennis match in person
- Do a photo essay
- Get a postcard sent to me from all 50 states
- Host a 7-course dinner party