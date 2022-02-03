Seven years ago when a dear friend’s partner died unexpectedly, I realized that there were a million things I wanted to experience in this world, but I wasn’t working toward any of them. That realization lit a fire in me to start doing those so-called bucket-list items.

I do not have any desire to swim with either sharks or dolphins. Heights make my legs shake, and while walking the Appalachian Trail seems like a great weight-loss plan, it also sounds incredibly lonely. That said, there were plenty of things I did want to do.

So, I did what control freaks do, I made a list: 40 things to in the four years before I turned 40.

Claudia Laws ocean.1

Swimming in the ocean was on Claudia Laws' 40 by 40 Bucket List -- mission accomplished.

Some were simple and required little money or time. I took a laughing yoga class with a group of 70-year-old women. (Who knew you could laugh so hard in an hour that your ribs ached for days after?) I dyed my blonde locks black (not a good look for me). I found a farmer with a cow who taught me how to milk it. And not once, but twice, I stripped down to my birthday suit and swam in the ocean — once in the Atlantic and once in the Pacific.

Some things were more complicated and took time, money and a whole lot of energy. I lost 93 pounds and had to come to terms with how being fat made me invisible and how maybe I liked being unseen. Spoiler alert: I gained the weight back. I practiced yoga and made a mind/body connection that changed how I viewed the world and myself. I photographed and interviewed 40 women who inspired me, put together a book of their images and answers.

Claudia book 40 woment.1

Claudia Laws created a book featuring 40 portraits and 40 interviews with women she admires for her 40 by 40 Bucket List.

In four years, I accomplished 34 of the items — 34 checkmarks in the Notes app on my phone that I am incredibly proud of.

I love lists. I love crossing off items. But more so, I love knowing I’ve made experiences happen — that I’ve done them alone or shared them with others, that I’ve met new people or solidified old friendships. And that I have the grit and perseverance to do things that take years to accomplish or are tricky to do.

When I turned 40, I made another list: 50 things to do before I turn 50. (It’s actually 56 items because I carried over the six unchecked tasks from the 40/40 list.)

This list is different. For one, I’m letting myself change it. If there’s something on the list I no longer want to do, I delete and replace. 

Why did I think I wanted to cook the food each state is known for? Scratch. Eat the food from 50 different countries or cultures is now on the list — and I’m not cooking the meals. 

Where To Go, What To Eat

Each week we'll highlights the best eats and events in metro Baton Rouge. Sign up today.
Claudia exercise.jpg

As part of her 40 by 40 bucket list, Claudia Laws decided to exercise and get healthier. 

There are a lot of things on this new list that make me uncomfortable. I hate dealing with money and have 401Ks, IRAs, etc. floating around, but I have no idea what they amount to or how to best manage the money. Straightening that out is important — and probably easy for some people. I’m nearly three years into this list and those envelopes are still sitting unopened in a pile that gives me the heebie-jeebies each time I walk past it.

I wanted to get my master’s degree. Talk about uncomfortable. I went back for a degree unrelated to my bachelor's and it required math — oh so much math. And coding. And I was old compared to everyone else. It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done.

Claudia diploma.jpg

Earning a graduate degree was on Claudia Laws' bucket list -- check. She earned a Masters of science in business analytics in December 2021. 

Some items are silly. I contacted everyone named “Claudia Laws” on Facebook and became friends with them. One woman recently had a stroke and needed a friend, another thought it was just as funny as I did to be Facebook friends. I’m begging people to send me postcards from each of the 50 states and I hope to one day hug a redwood.

A lot of the items just take time. I want to gift someone 1,000 origami cranes. I’m slowly folding them, one at a time. I’m working my way through a season of “The Great British Bake Off,” baking 30 bakes as a contestant would. I’m reading another 20 years of Pulitzer Prize-winning fiction.

Claudia camping.1

Claudia Laws added camping to her bucket list. Mark that one off the list. 

During the last two years, which have been tough for me and probably you as well, I have kept coming back to my list. It’s something to plug away at, but it’s also something to look forward to. There will be a time when traveling internationally doesn’t feel so daunting, when the world will be more open again to hugging and when I can again start reaching out to sheep herders, begging to be part of their annual sheep shearing.

Claudia Laws' 40 by 40 list

  1. Visit Arches National Park
  2. Dye my hair black
  3. Read 40 years of Pulitzer Prize-winning fiction novels
  4. See a band I love in concert
  5. Drink a $100 bottle of Champagne
  6. Drink 64 ounces of water every day for a month
  7. See a polar bear
  8. Visit all 50 states
  9. Mine for diamonds
  10. Do a Japanese tea ceremony
  11. Make pictures of 40 women who inspire me and make a book
  12. Milk a cow
  13. Shear a sheep
  14. Do a fundraiser to send a kid to heart camp
  15. Take Mom on holiday
  16. Swim in the ocean naked
  17. Learn yoga
  18. Make a perfect French 75
  19. Give $100 to a stranger
  20. Get in shape
  21. Run an entire 5k. This means no walking.
  22. Go camping
  23. Go on a night hike
  24. See the Northern Lights
  25. Make cheese
  26. Learn to play a favorite song on bass
  27. Visit a salt flat (ideally Salar de Uyuni)
  28. Pick up a book in a bookstore, read a random paragraph, do something inspired by it
  29. Go vegan for a month
  30. Learn Icelandic
  31. Eat at a three-star Michelin restaurant
  32. Stay in a treehouse or ice hotel
  33. Catch a last-minute flight to an unknown destination
  34. Adopt an elderly person
  35. Purge my closet down to 40 items of clothing
  36. Have a full spa day
  37. Register for the bone marrow registry
  38. Have zero debt
  39. Learn to cook a national dish
  40. Try laughing yoga

Claudia Laws' 50 by 50 list

  1. Read 20 more years of Pulitzer Prize fiction winners (2020-2029 and 1968-1977)
  2. Go to a cranberry bog 
  3. Have a skin care routine
  4. Visit a Buddhist temple 
  5. Write a book 
  6. Get my sleeve completed (tattooed)
  7. Get certified to instruct laughing yoga
  8. Go on a yoga retreat
  9. Have a life motto. Stick to it. 
  10. Make sourdough bread 
  11. Buy a Hoya Bella plant 
  12. 30 days of yoga. In a row. 
  13. Go to a cava bar
  14. Salt tank 
  15. Cryotherapy
  16. Fish pedicure
  17. Make and gift someone 1,000 origami cranes
  18. Take a “bath” from 10 cultures
  19. Collect a penny dated with every year of my life
  20. Eat foods from 50 countries or cultures 
  21. Do grape stomping 
  22. Get my portrait made 
  23. Visit a Japanese internment camp site 
  24. Hug a redwood 
  25. Read 52 books in a year 
  26. Get my masters 
  27. Don’t buy anything (but food) for a month 
  28. Hug 100 strangers in one day 
  29. Try Botox  
  30. See an opera 
  31. Stay in an ice hotel 
  32. Visit Death Valley 
  33. Throw dart at map and go where it lands. 
  34. Drive/rent a convertible 
  35. Don’t speak for 24 hours 
  36. Harvest honey (maybe have bees)
  37. Contact someone with my name 
  38. Create a scavenger hunt 
  39. Have friends do said scavenger hunt 
  40. Eat only locally raised food for a month 
  41. Know how much money I have saved for retirement 
  42. Bake a contestant’s season worth of baked goods from the Great British Bake Off
  43. Organize my pressed penny collection 
  44. Visit Quebec
  45. Visit Lithuania 
  46. Taste all the mangos 
  47. Watch a professional tennis match in person 
  48. Do a photo essay 
  49. Get a postcard sent to me from all 50 states 
  50. Host a 7-course dinner party
View comments