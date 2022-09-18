The scratches, finger-worn indentations in the neck and discolorations are still there.
If they weren't, the violin wouldn't tell the complete story of Julius Webb.
It would still be the violin he played at Saturday night front porch get-togethers a hundred years ago, but taking away the marks would erase the relationship between the musician and his instrument — which is why Warren Curtis made a special request of Anya Burgess, owner of SOLA Violins in Lafayette, regarding his granddaddy's violin.
"I told her I only wanted it refurbished, not restored," said Curtis, of Watson. "We wanted to keep that part of him with the violin."
Burgess' work led to a surprise for Curtis' aunt, Carrie Lea Smiley, on her 100th birthday, which she celebrated Sept. 12, at La Plantation Assisted Living in Denham Springs. Her only birthday wish had been to see her dad's violin.
The old violin represented good times for Smiley, when her family members and friends gathered to play music in what was then rural Livingston Parish, a few miles north of Denham Springs. Adults talked, laughed, danced, and kids played games.
There was no television, and internet's dominance of people's attention was years down the road.
"They didn't even have a radio back then," Curtis said. "But they had their music."
And Smiley's father's violin produced that music long ago.
Curtis began to backtrack to locate the violin. He believed it was still in the family as his grandmother had loaned the instrument to a first cousin, who was interested in learning to play.
"He was the only one who showed any interest in learning music at the time," Curtis said.
The cousin passed away, and the violin went to his older sister, now 80 and living in Arkansas.
"My Aunt Carrie Lea started talking about it more, so her son, Milton Smiley, and I contacted our aunt and told her about the prominence of this violin," Curtis said. "She said, 'Oh my gosh, let's give it to her.' So, we went to her home in Jonesboro, Arkansas, to get it."
Curtis showed the violin to his Aunt Carrie Lea on Christmas Eve, and she was ecstatic to see it.
"She never thought she would see it again," Curtis said.
And though the violin was intact, it still needed a little work. First, Curtis wanted to learn the instrument's history, so he logged on to the Antiques Road Show website and searched for information on violin experts.
He found four experts in the United States, one of them a professor at the University of Houston.
So, he and his cousin, Milton Smiley, loaded up the violin and headed toward Texas, where they learned the instrument was made in 1890 in Czechoslovakia.
They knew the violin had been passed down from their great-grandfather, Lathrop Webb (who was born in 1845), to their grandfather, Julius, who was born in 1877. They speculated on the chance that it might be a Stradivarius.
"It's not a Stradivarius, but we learned that it's a reproduction Stradivarius," Curtis said. "But even if it's not an authentic Stradivarius, the sentimental value makes it priceless to us."
The professor recommended that Curtis bring the violin to Anya Burgess at SOLA Violins in Lafayette for refurbishment.
Burgess not only is a master violin maker but plays the instrument in two Acadiana-based bands: Magnolia Sisters and Bonsoir Catin.
"The violin was completely unplayable when Warren brought it to me," Burgess said. "The varnish was scratched, and it hadn't been serviced since the 1950s."
Curtis' instructions were clear: The violin was to be restored to playing condition, but all of its imperfections were to remain. Burgess cleaned, varnished and retooled the instrument but didn't refinish it.
"The seams had come unglued, so I glued them," she said. "I replaced the tuning pegs and gave it a new set of strings. It had a sound post made of bone. Sound posts are usually made of wood, but it looked as if somebody was using what they had at the time. The bone made it sound different, so we replaced it with a wooden sound post and saved the bone for Warren."
The violin's patina from years of use was preserved, as were the grooves made by years of playing on the neck.
"We left the wear to honor the past," Burgess said.
Burgess played the refurbished instrument for Curtis when he returned to the shop.
"It sounded great," he said. "I'm going to keep the violin after this. I've done a lot of family research, and we're going to keep it with that."
Meanwhile, a cousin hired a musician to play the violin for his aunt at a family gathering on Sept. 10, and again on her 100th birthday the following Monday.
"You just can't imagine how thrilled she was to see this and hear it played," Curtis said.
As it does, the music brought the memories. La Plantation residents attending the birthday party sang along when the young musician played "Danny Boy" and "You Are My Sunshine."
And when it came time for "Tennessee Waltz," Aunt Carrie Lea's smile was wide.
"She said that's the song she learned to waltz to," Curtis said.
And it was being played on the very violin that accompanied her first waltz, which ended the birthday celebration on a perfect note.