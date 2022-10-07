After losing his football scholarship, a quarterback who "had it all" in high school tries to save face and seek redemption in college by doing something he never imagined: becoming the mascot.
That's the basic plot for "The Mascot," a movie that will be partially filmed Saturday at the LSU/Tennessee game.
The movie, with an anticipated release date in 2023, is written and directed by Matthew Perkins, who from 2002-2005 was the mascot for University of Georgia Athletics, an oversized bulldog named Hairy Dawg. Perkins is a writer and director, who also directed and co-wrote The Little Tin Man (2013).
The movie stars Casey Cott, an actor and producer who was in Riverdale (2017). Casey Cott is the younger brother of leading Broadway actor Corey Cott, who starred in the Disney stage musical "Newsies." Corey Cott is a producer of "The Mascot."
Kristine Sanders, LSU's assistant vice-president for communications, explained that there are a lot of hoops for a movie company to jump through to be able to film on a game day in Tiger Stadium.
"The movie company works through our office of trademark licensing," Sanders said. "There's a protocol for their office to review everything."
After trademark licensing reviews the script, requested logistics and more, both the school's communications team and athletics department reviewed the script. Once those steps are successfully navigated, the movie company submitted dates they want to film.
Sanders was unsure of the logistics of who is playing the mascot at tomorrow's game or if there may be an extra mascot doing scenes specifically for the movie. Either way, fans preparing to attend the game Saturday might want to to get ready for their close ups — the movie will be shooting b-roll throughout the game.
Perhaps packing a powder puff and some extra face powder in those see-through purses is not a bad idea.