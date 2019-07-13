As I worked outdoors cleaning up the debris of fallen branches after a summer thunderstorm, I caught a brief movement from the corner of my eye.
Barely noticeable because of her shell’s natural camouflage, a female box turtle was busy at work. Granted, the work was slow, but she was steady and determined in the completion of her task. She was digging a hole in the ground. Using her hind feet like tiny spades, she would wriggle a foot into the loosened dirt and drag up a portion of soil, tossing it aside.
Fascinated, I paused to watch her efforts. It truly was an efficient process, however gradual it may have been.
I left her to her labors and returned to my own. The Louisiana heat and humidity will only allow limited physical exertion before one must take the necessary break and rehydrate or risk the consequences.
After a cup of coffee and a bottle of cold water, I was ready to tackle the branch-littered yard again. Before beginning, I checked on the turtle’s progress; the process had now reversed.
While I was away, she had deposited her eggs in the cavity and was now busily burying what would, hopefully, become the next generation. She would swipe those stubby little feet to the sides of the hole and push the dirt back inside. It was quite the ballet, very elegant in her movements.
I continued to keep an eye on her as I went about picking up sticks and raking leaves. Eventually, I saw her crawling away from the site.
I walked over to examine her handiwork and was surprised to find that I actually had to search around a bit before discovering it, so careful was she to pat down the surface and level it with the precision of an engineer. Unless this feat had been witnessed and the location noted, one would easily pass it by, totally unaware of this subterranean maternity ward.
My 85-year-old mother, who was raised on a farm and prides herself on being a country girl, is always preaching that people need to get outdoors more. She is quick to remind me that nature in all her glory cannot be fully appreciated when one never leaves the computer or television screen.
I do enjoy watching a good nature documentary, but she is right, as usual. The virtual experience can in no way compare with the wonders wrought by Mother Nature herself, or in this case, Mother Turtle.
— Amond lives in Livingston
