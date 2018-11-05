Butterflies topic for Plaquemine Garden Club
Kitty Bull discussed how to attract Southern butterflies and hummingbirds to your yard using native plants when the Plaquemine Garden Club met Oct. 9.
The meeting also focused on planning for the club’s Christmas Tea. Meeting hostesses were Charlene Bishop and Paula Alexander. Floral designer of the month was Shirley Blanchard. Greeter of the month was Dot Canova.
St. John High School junior Cole Lambert was presented the Deep South Garden Club Honorable Mention Award for his essay, “Community Gardens — A Solution to Blight, Crime & Hunger” at the Plaquemine Garden Club's Sept. 11 meeting. This is the second consecutive win for Lambert in the Louisiana Garden Club Federation and Deep South Garden Club's High School Essay Contest. Katherine Desselles, Plaquemine Garden Club Essay Contest chairman, and President Sheryl Ramirez presented the award.
Orchid Society learns about growing from seeds
Louisiana Orchid Connection owners Tin-Wein Yu and John Nelson talked about how to grow orchids from seeds at the Oct. 10 meeting of the Baton Rouge Orchid Society.
The pair discussed how, unlike other types of seeds, orchid seeds contain no nutriments for the germinating plants. Consequently, growing them from seed is quite different from germinating other types of seeds. A particular type of mychorrizal fungus is needed for germination.
Ron McHatton, American Orchid Society director of education, will speak on Dendrobiums at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, at the Burden Center, 4560 Essen Lane. The genus Dendrobium is one of the largest in the orchid family, with many subdivisions that can be mystifying. This webinar will help resolve confusion and discuss culture of this genus.
The Green Growers group and Orchids for Seniors will not meet again until January.
All orchid meetings are open to anyone who is interested in learning more about orchid culture in the Baton Rouge area. Visit batonrougeorchidsociety.com for information and to subscribe to the monthly newsletter.
LSU inducts four into military Hall of Honor
Four LSU graduates were inducted into the Hall of Honor for LSU Distinguished Military Alumni during LSU Salutes 2018. The event is co-sponsored by the university and Cadets of the Ole War Skule.
Inductees are the late U.S. Army 1st Lt. Christopher W. Barnett; Benjamin R. Franklin III, of Baton Rouge; retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Robert L. Freshley Sr., of Jeanerette; and retired U.S. Air Force Col. Albert W. Perez, of Baton Rouge.
The induction ceremony took place Nov. 3 at the LSU War Memorial on the Parade Ground. Honorees also were recognized during pregame activities at the LSU vs. Alabama football game at Tiger Stadium, and the Tiger Marching Band presented a “Patriotic Salute” during the halftime show.
LSU Salutes recognizes all veterans, in particular those who attended LSU and served in ROTC. The Hall of Honor inductees, all of whom must have attended LSU and served in the military, are selected based on their involvement with the university as well as military and community service.
