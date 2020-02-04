The American dream is playing out one doughnut at a time on Essen Lane.
Kongsamsambath Lim, a Cambodian native, arrives seven days a week well before sunup at her shop, Sambath Donuts and More, 5703 Essen Lane. By opening time, 5:30 a.m., she's made the doughnuts, kolaches and other breakfast items from scratch. Then she gets started on lunch, where fresh-made sandwiches and Thai food are on the menu. For a while, Lim tried to stay open for dinner, too, but it was too much for a one-person operation.
“She’s not even a mom-and-pop,” said customer Tom Guarisco. “She’s a mom shop."
Lim, 47, came to the United States in 2001, originally settling in Chicago. She came to Baton Rouge in 2013, and her husband opened the doughnut shop the next year. Then he returned to Cambodia, she said, so she took out a loan to buy the store.
“I don’t have a choice. Only me,” Lim said. “I don’t have family. I have only three kids.”
For a dedicated group of patrons, Sambath Donuts is as much about connecting with the owner as the food she serves.
“Anytime I meet a customer, they have the same kind of feeling about her, this warmth," Guarisco said. "She’s just this very kind-hearted, hard-working, humble person just trying to work at her little piece of the American dream.”
Those who struggle to decipher her heavy accent are taken in by her broad smile.
“There’s just something about her that’s so warm and inviting,” said Sarah Chenevert, a regular customer. “My fiancé and I will go over there and sit and talk to her for a while in the mornings. She always gives you twice as many doughnuts as you order and will never charge you for them... Customers will come in one after the other and have a conversation with her as if they know her.”
What they know is how hard she works. Some of them return the favor in various ways.
Meka Irving taught the food management training course Lim needed so she could be licensed to run a restaurant. They became friends, spending holidays and special occasions together.
“That is a wonder woman to me,” Irving said. “That’s what I call her sometimes. I feel that way because … she’s a single mother. She comes from another country. She has no male help. This woman gets up 3 o’clock, 2 o’clock in the morning, goes to the shop to prepare doughnuts every single morning. Then, she runs the shop and fulfills her kids’ needs at the same time.
"To me, that’s remarkable. Hard work does not scare her, and she is dedicated. I’ve never met anyone like her.”
The loyalty she has inspired in her customers manifests itself in various ways. Guarisco was there on a Sunday when a homeless woman, angry that Lim offered her food instead of money, slammed the door so hard that it broke. Guarisco got the necessary parts and fixed it.
Chenevert redesigned the menu to make it easier for customers to place orders. Caroline Maxwell, another customer, learned that Lim was struggling to navigate the immigration bureaucracy so she could take a trip to Cambodia with her daughter. Maxwell researched immigration law and accompanied her to New Orleans to make sure her papers were in order.
Lim appreciates their friendship and help, though she doesn’t always take their advice, such as when one suggested she not dispose of doughnuts that didn’t sell by the close of business.
“A customer told me, ‘You have to sell. Don’t throw away,’” she said. “I won’t lie to customers. Yesterday is yesterday’s. I don’t want to lie. Some people love money. Working hard, why do you lie? God will bless you.”