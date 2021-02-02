Two weeks away from Mardi Gras is typically crunch time for festival and parade organizers and sees many of them racing to put final touches on floats and other decorations, but the coronavirus pandemic has halted or drastically changed those efforts.
With nearly every major Carnival event upended by the virus in the Baton Rouge area, some organizations have looked to alternatives to celebrate. Others are playing by ear the possibility of holding events later in the year, while some have packed it in until 2022.
The domino effect of parade cancellations trickled in during the weeks following New Orleans’ decision to not allow parades to roll in that city during the 2021 Carnival season. Krewes with large parades in the Baton Rouge area have called off many celebrations themselves.
“Never in my wildest dreams would I have expected something like this to occur,” said Brandon Melancon, president of the New Roads Lions Club, which organizes the city’s Mardi Gras parade.
The annual parade in Pointe Coupee Parish was called off last fall for the first time since the ‘40s, when it was canceled due to World War II. Parish leaders said the decision came amid worries the local hospital system would buckle if many people fell ill after attending the event.
Organizers for the Spanish Town Parade, who had been working with the city on how to potentially hold Baton Rouge’s largest Mardi Gras event, canceled plans for their parade but say they may explore an event later in the year.
The Krewe of Good Friends, which organizes the annual Mardi Gras parade in Port Allen, said they had been waiting until the end of the year and hoping that restrictions could be relaxed before making an announcement to cancel festivities. The krewe instead says they’re looking forward to 2022.
In Iberville Parish, the Krewe of Comogo said they’re looking for ways to showcase their floats after canceling their annual parade that rolls through Plaquemine.
Restrictions on gatherings have forced people to find creative alternatives to Mardi Gras celebrations.
The Mid City Gras parade this Sunday will look a lot different than previous years by featuring a “reverse parade,” in which visitors drive past stationary floats.
City leaders had proposed that concept for the Spanish Town Parade, but it received a lukewarm reception from krewes and organizers.
A trend that emerged from New Orleans from a group called Krewe of House Floats has also found its way to the capital region and beyond.
It involves people transforming their homes into decorative floats, and an online map lists house float names, addresses, sub-krewes and best times to view them.
Many krewes preemptively canceled parties, soirées and balls, too, a boon that often funds floats, costumes and other event costs. Money generated from events is also used to support charities and community efforts.
Organizers for the Spanish Town parade have said they hope to reschedule the event later in the year to make up for lost fundraising chances this month.
Past parades in New Roads have generated money to support local schools, bands and other community needs. Last year, the Lions Club donated about $1,500 to three local schools in the parish while also paying for their parade expenses.
The local Lion’s Club is also brainstorming possibilities to support its various charity initiatives for the community.