Someone once asked if I’d be willing to find the one who needs me the most and give away what I’ve got, because “there’s so much we can change, so many lives we can save, if only we’d be willing to give our hearts away.”
Though I’d seen him before at court, it wasn’t until we were sitting across the aisle on a flight that we were formally introduced. Imagine the shock of seeing one another the morning after that flight in the same judge’s chambers waiting to appear for a pretrial conference. Unwittingly, an otherwise unlikely friendship was forged. “Unlikely” because, other than the law, growing up in the same city and a strong sense of family, we shared little else in common. He expressed no desire or need for God, and we perched on polar opposite ends of the political spectrum.
Over the years, our friendship grew. He attended my wedding, rejoiced in the birth of my children and listened to me complain and be excited about many things. He was the epitome of a good friend. While we rarely saw one another, our deep appreciation for one another never wavered.
Some years ago, my friend called asking to meet ASAP. He wanted to personally tell me something before I heard it publicly. I couldn’t imagine what news was so critical.
We met that day, and he delivered the unfathomable blow. He had just pled guilty to child pornography and surrendered his law license. He would soon be sentenced to prison. What?
Talk about sucker-punched. I was utterly stunned.
Instead of the indignation I would have expected to feel toward someone revealing such news, my heart was filled with nothing but compassion for my friend. And a lot of confusion. I didn’t understand what had gone awry. It wasn’t that I thought my friend had done nothing wrong — after all, he’d pled guilty — I simply knew he was more than his aberrant actions. I’d been the beneficiary of his goodness and selflessness.
Ultimately, my friend was sentenced to many years in federal prison. He will be over 70 when released.
At first, I personally vowed to write him weekly. For a time, I was faithful. Weeks eventually turned into months, and I’m loathe to admit a year has passed since I’ve last written. Life’s somehow gotten in the way. Or so I console myself.
When I think about who may need me the most this Lent (other than my beloved family), my friend comes to mind. When Jesus commanded us to visit the imprisoned, it wasn’t merely a suggestion. He meant it. How will others ever come to know their need for him if they’re not shown who he is — faithful, forgiving and merciful?
We all have a fallen nature and are capable of things we’re unwilling to admit. “There but for the grace of God go I.”
Maybe you don’t know anyone who’s actually in a prison, but we all know of those who are currently imprisoned by fear, financial crisis, family illness, etc. This Lent, may God grant us the courage to reach out to those in need and give them a bit of our heart.
For, indeed, there is someone whose hand only you can hold. I challenge you to grab it while you still can.
— Rosato lives in Mandeville