LSU Law School Distinguished Professor Paul Baier spoke on U.S. Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes and other distinguished jurists on Nov. 4 to the LSU Faculty and Staff Retirees Club.
The 47-year LSU faculty member said he wore out a book of Holmes’ speeches while teaching budding attorneys. He was thankful to his lifelong friend Justice Frederick “Fritz” Wiener for introducing him to the work.
Baier shared summer European teaching assignments with Supreme Court Justices Antonin Scalia and Harry A. Blackmun. He said Scalia called him his “provocateur” following their many discussions.
Baier said four of his students went on to become state Supreme Court justices and another became governor, John Bel Edwards.
Barbara Aldrich, Jane Beyer, Marilyn Cramer, Carolyn Crawford and Tammy Heil provided refreshments. The club holds meetings, tours and social events through the academic year and is open to all retirees and their spouses.
Orchid Society to learn about Stanhopeas
The Baton Rouge Orchid Society had an Oct. 9 webinar on catasetums by Stephen Van Kampen-Lewis, an American Orchid Society associate judge at the Alamo Judging Center in San Antonio.
Mary Mancini will present a program on stanhopeas at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Burden Center, 4560 Essen Lane. Mancini has been growing orchids for eight years and cares for 30,000 documented orchid species grown in two greenhouses. She is also a probationary American Orchid Society judge.
The Green Growers group and Orchids for Seniors will not meet again until January. All meetings are open to anyone interested in learning more about orchid culture in the Baton Rouge area climate. For information, visit batonrougeorchidsociety.com.
Preceptor Alpa Eta learns about OLLI
Beth Scardina spoke about the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at LSU when Preceptor Alpha Eta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met Nov. 13 at the Piccadilly Cafeteria on Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
LSU's Lagniappe Chapter is one of 122 university-affiliated programs developed for adults ages 50 and older. It seeks to foster lifelong learning and individual growth by creating stimulating learning opportunities. Courses include line dancing, "Canterbury Tales," American movies and Master Gardeners. The courses are offered annually in the spring, summer and fall. Membership is $50 per year, with classes costing between $20 and $30. Classes are two hours long and last seven weeks. Field trips, nature walks and coffees with special speakers are also offered.
The chapter collected purses and toiletries for the homeless and women veterans. Suzanne Ishler read the qualifications of membership, cultural programs and social outings for Beta Sigma Phi.
