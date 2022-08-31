Celebrate 'The Author'
The feature-length, Texas-shot film stars Baton Rouge native Cameron Stout and Livingston's Ashton Brooke Gill. The 7:30 p.m. event at the Manship Theatre will include a screening, Q&A, reception with appetizers, cash bar and musical performance by the stars. $32.50. manshiptheatre.org
For sale: art and more
The Baton Rouge Arts Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Fifth and Main streets downtown, features 30-plus artist members' work, including that of longtime members Allen Crochet and Stan Routh, along with quality, handmade items for sale. www.artsbr.org/market
Free first Sunday
After seeing the "Blurring Boundaries" exhibit at the LSU Museum of Art, also take part in an abstract/collage art-making activity. Admission is free from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., as well as at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, Louisiana's Old State Capitol and Magnolia Mound Plantation. Also, reduced fee to LASM's Irene Pennington Planetarium shows and exhibits. lsumoa.org.