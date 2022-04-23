Of Moving Colors Productions, Baton Rouge’s contemporary dance company known for its highly creative endeavors, will premiere the new dance work, "Clock Tower," on Thursday, April 28.
The curtain will open at 7 p.m. in the Manship Theatre at the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.
"Clock Tower" will feature works choreographed by not only artistic director Garland Goodwin Wilson, but also company dancer Anna Schwab, a former collaborating dance artist and choreographer with whom the company has worked for more than a decade.
Also choreographing the show is master artist-in-residence John Allen. Allen’s residency is supported by the Margaret Goodwin Memorial Fund, which was established in memory of Wilson's mother.
“She was one of Of Moving Color’s great supporters and always believed in bringing world-class talent to the city,” Wilson said. “It’s exciting to bring John Allen back to Louisiana as she was able to meet him during one of his first visits to Baton Rouge. And John is just amazing. He offers incredibly physical and engaging movement to dancers in our community.”
Not only does Allen have a strong fan club with Baton Rouge dancers, but also dancers in New Orleans, where he formally danced with Tsunami Dance Co. and was a dance professor at Tulane University.
Inspired by Wilson’s time in Eastern Europe, "Clock Tower" springboards from one of the oldest astronomical clocks in the world located in Prague. Responding to literal characters, abstract symbols, historic landmarks and even “fake news” found surrounding the clock, the audience will get to see Baton Rouge's professional dancers ignite the stage with a visual masterpiece.
The score is routed from the French composer Armand Amar and offers haunting journeys through time that underlay the movements and choreography.
“Much of the inspiration comes from the old clock tower in Prague," Wilson said. "There are many different figures attached to the clock, including a skeleton and the 12 Disciples, but it’s not a dance about a clock,” Wilson explained.
Wilson added that "Clock Tower" is a work about people.
"It’s about their stories and their history," she said. "It’s about their journeys through the past and the dreams of their future. 'Clock Tower' shares perspectives of living in this time period as we battle the obstacles and victories of the human condition."
Wilson said the clock still has relevance today.
"It’s amazing how relevant this ancient clock is," she said. "The figures bring about questions regarding diversity, inclusion, beauty, acceptance and even respect. It’s one of those performances that offers so many opportunities for connection. As people are getting out more, I hope they’ll venture over to see it.”
Tickets are $17-$38 by calling (225) 344-0334 or visiting manshiptheatre.org. For more information, visit ofmovingcolors.org.