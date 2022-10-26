There's a new festival in town, specifically in Port Allen, where the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival & Car Show makes its inaugural run on Saturday.
Festivities take place on the grounds of the West Baton Rouge Convention & Visitors Bureau, 2750 N. Westport Drive.
Presented by Cajun Country Jam and a slate of sponsors, gates open at 11 a.m. and the music starts at noon when Mason "The Honky Tonk Man" Shows takes the stage, along with Ashton Gill, Konner James, Ben Ragsdale and Abby Leigh. The rest of the day offers Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band, 2 p.m.; Clifton Brown & the Rusty Bucket Band, 3:30 p.m.; Thomas Cain, 5 p.m.; Wayne Toups, 6:30 p.m., and Neal McCoy, 8 p.m.
"We want everyone to know that there may be a little rain off and on on Saturday," organizer Scott Innes said. "We will push through the day and navigate the weather. Bring your lawn chairs and your umbrellas."
Southern Muscle American Car, Truck & Bike Club is handling the 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. car show.
If all that makes you hungry, take a look at this food truck lineup:
- Big J's Country Cajun
- Uno Dos Tacos
- Bean Dip Factory
- Aspen Shaved Ice
- Jambalaya Shoppe
- Hurd's Stirs Lemonade
- The Spice is Right
- D&D Catering
- Boil and Roux
- Josie's Creole Kitchen
- The Hangout on the Geaux
- Mister Taco
- Dollish Treats
- Off the Hook
- Repicci's Italian Ice
- Unka Roy's Sno On Da Go
- Kajun Eatz
- Best Boilers
- Fun Foods
- Mama Dude's
- Nana's Custom Concessions
- Fox & Wolf Cheese
- Machine Lady Concessions
Admission and music are free.
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair
The aroma of sweet funnel cakes, rides spinning above your head, music drifting from the stage — it's state fair time in Baton Rouge.
For the first time, the fair has a new location — the Lamar Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales.
Since 1965, the fair has anchored the area's fall celebrations with its traditional mix of carnival rides and food, music and other entertainment, and agriculture/livestock competitions. The 5th annual Lego Extravaganza is set for 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, with trophies given to first-, second- and third-place winners.
The festival opened Thursday and continues through Sunday, Nov. 6. Hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
The Baton Rouge State Fair Foundation has put more than $4 million back into the community for service projects and programs for the area's children and youth.
For more info, go to gbrsf.com.
Fifolet Halloween Festival
Got that costume yet? Time's running out as the Fifolet Costume Ball (adults only) starts at 8 p.m. Friday at the Lod Cook Alumni Center, 3838 W. Lakeshore Drive. Dance to the sounds of Petty Betty. In addition to the costume contest, there's also a table decorating contest. Spooky cocktails, and a dessert and candy table add to the fun.
Saturday's events take off with the Fifolet 5K and arts market opening at 8 a.m. (both downtown) The Halloween Parade rolls at 4 p.m. traveling along River Road, right on Convention Street, left on North 7th Street, left on Main, left on North 5th, right on Laurel, and ending at River Road. Festival presenters, the 10/31 Consortium, request non-perishable donations for the Greater Baton Rouge Bank; barrels will be located along the parade route.
For more details on all festival events, visit 1031consortium.com.
Louisiana Book Festival
This celebration of readers, writers and books happens Saturday around the State Library and the Capitol Park Museum.
More than 200 authors are scheduled to appear at the free event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Festivalgoers can meet their favorite authors and have their books signed, peruse the vendors in Capitol Park and enjoy lunch outdoors.
This year's festival also will include a Young Readers Pavilion, where they can interact with children’s authors and storytellers and take part in book-related crafts. Teens can find age-related activities in the Teen HQ tent, and meet award-winning young adult authors.
Author talks and panel discussions will take place at more than 20 locations throughout the day, including in the Capitol Park Museum's auditorium, the seminar room in the State Library and the Capitol Park Events Center neighboring the State Library.
Also planned are food demonstrations, “Poetry-to-Order,” a fashion exhibit and WordShops writing workshops by several key authors.
For more festival details, visit LouisianaBookFestival.org.
54th International Acadian Festival
The Knights of Columbus, Plaquemine Council 970 sponsors this festival taking place Friday-Sunday at Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park, Plaquemine.
There will be rides, crafts, food booths, Texas Hold 'Em tournament, live music, cornhole tournament, cookoff, parade at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and kids' cookoff.
For more details, go to acadianfestival.org.
St. Aloysius Parish Fair
The Catholic parish's fall celebration takes place Friday-Sunday at 2025 Stuart Ave.
There will be new rides, more bands, food including Sunday brunch, and the LSU Gospel Choir after 9 a.m. Mass on the fairgrounds.
For more info, go to www.aloysius.org.
Immaculate Conception Fall Festival
Running Friday-Sunday, this Catholic church fair takes place at 865 Hatchell Lane, Denham Springs. Carnival rides, live music, a sweet shop, an online auction, $10,000 raffle and more are planned. The church's car show will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
For more info, visit icc-msh.org.
Staff writer Robin Miller contributed to this report.