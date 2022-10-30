A couple of weeks ago, I got a head start on Halloween by sharing a story here about mysterious visitors to my yard after dark. As I mentioned then, autumn in south Louisiana is a prime season for things that go bump in the night. The nights grow longer, and the newfound blanket of leaf litter on the ground makes marauders easier to hear.
The handiwork of my intruders was hard to ignore. On several mornings, I’d found bird feeders knocked to the ground and taken apart, the cleverness of the vandalism hinting at raccoons. They have nimble minds and even nimbler paws, both perfect attributes for burglary.
My wife suggested that we set up surveillance cameras to identify the culprits, an idea I resisted. The internet is full of funny videos of nighttime critters caught in various acts of mischief, but I prefer a little mystery in my life. The guessing seemed more fun than getting a clear answer.
As it turns out, there’s something almost as good as a motion-activated camera when it comes to home security. It’s a man of a certain age who’s forced to rise several times each night for the bathroom.
That’s how I found myself awake the other night when there was a stir beyond the bedroom window. The clank of metal near the patio told me that something was prying on the lid of our bird feeder. I peeked through the curtain and saw a lumpy silhouette on the branch of our sweet olive, its outline as big as a Christmas ham. Intrigued, I tiptoed into the dining room, where a bank of big windows gave me a better view.
By that time, the shadowy presence had slipped down the trunk and behind our Japanese maple. I flipped on the yard lights and waited to see if my interloper would return.
Raccoons, I’ve found, are so accustomed to city lights that they’re not too dissuaded by bright evening spaces. Moments later, not one, but two, raccoons emerged on the patio. They were both hefty, swaggering under a full moon like fraternity brothers on a pub crawl.
One of them returned to his roost in the sweet olive, seemingly encouraged by the extra light, which gave him a better look at his quarry. He swatted at the bird feeder like a pinata for a while before giving up, then joining his partner at our sugar kettle for a drink before they retreated into the shrubbery.
I haven’t spotted them since, though I assume they’ve had a few return visits. The overturned bird bath I spotted the other morning seems like evidence enough.
Aging empty nesters are often encouraged to find new hobbies, and maybe I’ve discovered mine. I might start rising in the middle of the night not because I have to but because I want to, sitting by the window to see who will show up next.
