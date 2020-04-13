Willis Delony, Boyd Professor of Piano and Jazz Studies in the LSU School of Music, has been named winner of the 2020 SEC Faculty Achievement Award for LSU.
In a career spanning more than four decades, Delony has won acclaim as one of the nation’s leading classical/jazz crossover artists. He has been a member of the music faculty at LSU since 2000 and was recently awarded the highest and most prestigious academic rank at the university — the Boyd Professorship.
Delony has appeared as a piano soloist, guest pianist/arranger or conductor with orchestras in the U.S., Canada, China and the former Soviet Union. As a solo and collaborative recitalist, he has performed classical and jazz concerts around the world.
“Dr. Delony is a renowned pianist with a unique skill set that deftly crosses over between classical and jazz idioms. There are only a handful of people in the world who are as comfortable in a symphony orchestra as they are in a jazz trio, and he is one of them,” said Stacia Haynie, executive vice president and provost at LSU. “Although he performs frequently around the globe, he continues to recruit ad mentor young pianists at LSU and beyond.”
To receive an SEC achievement award, the faculty member must have achieved the rank of full professor; have a record of extraordinary teaching, particularly at the undergraduate level; and have a record of research that is recognized nationally and/or internationally. University winners will receive a $5,000 honorarium from the SEC and will become their campus nominee for the SEC Professor of the Year Award to be announced in late April.
The “Community” column runs every Monday and Tuesday in The Advocate. Items should be submitted to “Community,” Advocate Living section, P.O. Box 588, Baton Rouge, LA 70821, or emailed to people@theadvocate.com. Events should be submitted in a timely fashion. By submitting photos to The Advocate, you agree that they can be published in any of The Advocate’s print or digital publications.