DIGITAL MARKETING DAY: 7:30 a.m., Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Digital Marketing Day welcomes beginners and experts alike for a jam-packed day of presentations and workshops from local and national accomplished speakers and professionals. eventbrite.com. $40-$100.
"KUNG FU PANDA" AT MOVIES IN THE PARC: 4 p.m., Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette. The public is invited to join Downtown Lafayette and Lafayette Kiwanis for a night of family-friendly fun. "Kung Fu Panda" will close out the fall season of Movies in the Parc.
7TH ANNUAL COLLARNARY COOK-OFF: 6:45 p.m., Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. With live Cajun music by Bonsoir Catin, Cajun food and talented priests, this is a one-of-a-kind event not to miss. www.collarnarycookoff.com.
COCHON DE LAIT: 10 a.m., Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. Cooking demonstrations by Edmond Alexander (cracklings), John Norbert (pork jambalaya), and Johnson Boucanière (boudin). In addition, guests can experience soap making demonstrations and beer tastings. Also, a panel discussion — Forgotten Foods from the Cow — with Bacque Farms. $5.
"THE COLOR PURPLE": 7 p.m., Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Road, Lafayette. A re-imagining of the epic story about a young woman's journey to love and triumph in the American South. Ticketmaster.com. $50-$70.
SOUTHEASTERN JAZZ ENSEMBLE AND JAZZ BAND FINAL CONCERT: 7:30 p.m., Pottle Music Building Recital Hall, 548 Western Ave., Hammond. Southeastern Louisiana University’s Department of Music and Performing Arts, along with the Lyceum Arts and Lectures Committee, will present the groups' final concert of the fall 2019 semester.
MAKING SPIRITS BRIGHT — A WINE TASTING CHRISTMAS AFFAIR: 6 p.m., LARC's Acadian Village, 200 Greenleaf Drive, Lafayette. An evening of wine, live music and Christmas lights. www.townplanner.com.
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "PACE 20: Twenty Years of Teaching Artists," through Saturday. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for ages 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m. Museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. lastateparks.com.
