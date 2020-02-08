Almost all drivers I know have, at some point in time, locked their keys in their car.
It’s a skill not likely to enhance my resume; but I can say, without undue modesty, I am better at this than most. A sizable number of people could attest to the validity of this claim.
Habitually locking you keys in your car is annoying, but it can be educational, too. For instance, I’ve learned if I do this while parked at Calandro’s Grocery, I can walk home for another set of keys and back, and I won’t have to do my two-mile jog later.
When keys-locked-in-the-car can really get hairy is when you lock them in your trunk. I have done that, too. Out of town, with all spare keys 20 miles away.
My wife and I were going to an LSU baseball game. I stopped at the stadium to let her out and she asked that I lock her purse in the trunk. I drove the car to the parking lot, parked the car, opened the trunk and tossed her purse. It was her car and her car keys were in the purse. The trunk lid was not all the way down before I realized my mistake. It is to my credit that I did not compound the problem by getting fingers mashed.
I thought about all that when I was around for someone else’s educational experience. At Highland Road Park parking lot a pretty young mother stood alone. That is to say, without adult companions. One is hardly alone with twin babies in a stroller and a 3-year-old wrapped around a leg.
There was an expression on her face which seemed to say, “This had better end soon.” There was a reason.
The keys were locked in their car, and the children’s father had gone on foot for help. “I hope he knows he better not leave me forever,” she said.
“What are we going to do, Mama?” the 3-year-old asked. Instantly the mother’s tone changed.
“Don’t worry, Honey,” she said. “Daddy will do something. You know he can do anything.”
Over the child’s head she sent me a look that seemed to say, “And he better do it quick.”
Eventually father lived up to his wife’s assurance that, “Daddy can do anything.” The clothes hanger did the trick.
Some day one of these two young parents will say to the other, “Do you remember when…?” and they will both laugh. But, I suspect not for a while.
Of such are memories made.
— Hinojosa lives in Baton Rouge