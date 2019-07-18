SATURDAY
REACTIVATEBR: 8 a.m., New Creation Church, 1934 Scenic Highway. Quarterly cleanup day along Plank Road, organized by the Walls Project, the City of Baton Rouge, Build Baton Rouge and Mid City Redevelopment Alliance. Volunteer opportunities for trash pickup, gardening and painting. Meet at New Creation Church. Also, at 4 p.m. Saturday, there will be a mural unveiling at 458 America St. for the Walls Project's latest piece celebrating Old South Baton Rouge. facebook.com/wallsproject.
ONE GIANT LEAP FOR MANKIND: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum Atrium, 100 S. River Road. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo lunar landing with hands-on activities and special planetarium shows. lasm.org.
SLAM'D & CAM'D INDOOR CAR SHOW: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center, 275 S. River Road. Indoor car show held at the Raising Cane's River Center, featuring free souvenir caricatures, show T-shirts, best tattoo contest and a show-and-tell contest. Judges will award 65 custom-designed trophies in 21 categories. $12 for adults, $5 for children ages 3-12 at raisingcanesrivercenter.com. Rescheduled from last weekend due to weather.
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
"STORIES ABOUT FONVILLE WINANS": 10 a.m., Bluebonnet Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. Melinda Risch Winans will present about her father-in-law, late celebrated Louisiana photographer Fonville Winans. Attendees are encouraged to bring any of the Winans photographs they may have. The free program is open to the public.
CAA RETAIL STORE GRAND OPENING: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Companion Animal Alliance, 2550 Gourrier Ave. (225) 408-5360.
2019 LOUISIANA DAY OF BONSAI: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Baton Rouge Garden Center, 7950 Independence Blvd. Hosted by The Louisiana Bonsai Society, day-long lectures and activities on Bonsai, including a workshop by guest artist Brussel Martin. $12 entry to participate in the activities. Call Lowell Tilley at (225) 241-2396 to register for the workshop.
CONTRA DANCE: 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., St. Alban's Chapel, corner of Dalrymple Drive and Highland Road. Craig Kaster, caller. Live music by the Kitchen Session. Beginners lesson at 4:15 p.m. No partner required. Adults $6, students $5, under 18 free. (225) 803-9194.
MOVIES AND MUSIC ON THE LAWN — "THE PHANTOM CARRIAGE": 8 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery for Contemporary Arts, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Three local musicians Ben Livingston, Cohen Hartman and John Madere will perform a new score for the 1921 film "The Phantom Carriage." $7 at batonrougegallery.org/event.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
ITALIAN HERITAGE FESTIVAL: 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Baton Rouge Marriott, 5500 Hilton Ave. Dinner and a show Saturday night featuring Lena Prima and her band. Tickets are $40. Sunday is free admission featuring the celebrity grape stomp, cooking lessons, food and live music. gbraia.org.
SUNDAY
BATON ROUGE GALLERY SUNDAYS AT 4: 4 p.m., Baton Rouge Art Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Writers Vincent Cellucci and Rodger Kamenetz will read from their latest books. Free.
YARD ART: 4 p.m., Brickyard South, 174 South Blvd. A showcase of local talent featuring vendors with their artwork, live music and barbecue from Danny Wilson.
MONDAY
"RAPID EYE MOVEMENT" EXHIBIT OPENING: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 Healthcare Gallery & Wellness Spa, 3488 Brentwood Drive. Featuring 30 original works by artist Courtney Miller. Opening reception date is Aug. 9 at 5:30 p.m. Exhibit through Oct. 4.
NO SHOW COMEDY — ALBUM NO. 2: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., NO SHOW Comedy at The Guru, 1857 Government St. Back with a second live comedy album recording. Featuring Marguerite C. Shipley, Mike Honore, Terence Delaine and O'mar Finley. BYOB. $8 in advance (limited number), $10 at the door. eventbrite.com, facebook.com/thenoshowcomedy.
MONDAY, WEDNESDAY
TEEN CHALLENGE: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., Fifth floor. A new series designed specifically for teens, ages 12-18, to explore the exhibits and collection at the LSU Museum of Art. Explore artist's use of craft and jewelry in the exhibition, and a demonstration on different jewelry techniques. Teens receive a box of unknown materials to create their own recycled jewelry pieces. $5 registration. Register at lsumoa.org/calendar-1/teenchallenge1.
MONDAY-FRIDAY
BYZANTINE ICON WORKSHOP: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., LSU Botanic Gardens & Museum, 4560 Essen Lane. A five-day retreat of traditional painting techniques that dates back 200 years. No previous artistic skill or experience is required. The $350 fee includes all materials and lunch for each day. Proceeds benefit the Friends of the Gardens to further the implementation of the Botanic Gardens Master Plan. Email dianawellse@gmail.com for more information.
TUESDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Fresh summer produce direct from local farmers.
WEDNESDAY
CREATION STATION WEDNESDAYS: 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., Louisiana Art and Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Hands-on arts and crafts for all ages in Discovery Depot's Creation Station every Wednesday in July and August. lasm.org.
MARUCCI WORLD SERIES OPENING CEREMONIES: 5 p.m., Alex Box Stadium, LSU. The kick-off to the 2019 Marucci World Series youth baseball tournament. Featuring fireworks, a Mardi Gras float, music, games and photobooth. All games during the tournament are free admission. The championship game will be held at Alex Box Stadium on July 28.
THURSDAY
TIN ROOF'S OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St. The breweries monthly open mic night where anyone can be an undiscovered artist. Email joel@tinroofbeer.com with questions or to sign up.
STARTING THURSDAY
"SWEET GEORGIA BROWN": 7:30 p.m., LSU Shaver Theatre. Georgia has burned her bridges, but she's determined to get back on top of her singing career. Featuring a line on-stage band with memorable blues songs from the '60s and '70s. Rated PG 13. $20-$30 at nvtarts.org.
ONGOING
LOUISIANA'S OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Louisiana's Charity Hospital System: Medicine and Matters of State" exhibit, on display through Dec. 31. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring artwork by Mary Ann Caffery, Theresa Herrera, Linda Jeffers and Brian Kelly, through Aug. 1. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Adore|Adorn: The Elsie Michie Contemporary Jewelry Collection," through Oct. 6; "Semblance: The Public/Private/Shared Self," through Oct. 6; "Frameworks of Absence: Brandon Ballengée," through Aug. 11; "Matt Wedel: On the Verge," through Sept. 29; "Across the Atlantic: American Impressionism through the French Lens," through Sunday; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection," through Aug. 7; "Frameworks of Absence: Brandon Ballengée," through Oct. 22; "Astral Visions: Photographs by Connor Matherne," through Dec. 1. lasm.org.
