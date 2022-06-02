For my birthday earlier this year, I asked my family to take me to the Vincent van Gogh exhibit at the Dallas Museum of Art. At a time when winter still burnished the sky a deep nickel-gray, his paintings of blue horizons and golden fields seemed a nice way to point me hopefully toward summer, the season that’s now on our doorstep.
We arrived in Dallas in January to find that many other folks had gotten the same idea. I counted some 200 people in line to enter the gallery.
Though the Dallas exhibit has long closed, Van Gogh’s work continues to have heightened appeal. “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” an exhibit featuring two-story projections of his most popular images, has been in New Orleans since April.
I’m not sure why Van Gogh seems to be having a moment now. Maybe after enduring the cabin fever of pandemic lockdowns, many of us have a special need for the open French countryside that rolls endlessly through his canvases.
I’d also like to think that the stresses of the past two years have nudged us to view troubled souls like Van Gogh more sympathetically. He had mental health problems, of course, known to generations primarily as a tortured Dutch painter who cut off one of his ears and eventually took his own life. The 19th-century medical care available to Van Gogh gave him little chance of recovery.
The biggest miracle is how much he accomplished in spite of his demons. His work shimmers with an insistence on seeing beauty amid agony, which is something we’ve also been called to do more and more, it seems, in this season of national discontent.
Even so, there’s a danger, I suspect, in sentimentalizing Van Gogh’s vivid sunflowers and starry nights as a kind of blandly assuring cultural wallpaper. What seems best about his work is its edge, a splendor that leaves a mark precisely because it’s so fierce. The unblinking suns in Van Gogh’s landscapes always give me the sense when I see his paintings that his canvases are, in turn, looking back at me. They have a quality of attention that invites you to be attentive, too.
Maybe it seems easy to savor the surroundings in the south of France, a region that’s become a fashionable hot spot for the rich and famous. But the France in Van Gogh’s paintings isn’t yet a kingdom of snooty affluence. His pictures of wheat fields document scenes that scores of other people probably passed by without raising their eyebrows.
He was, at base, an artist of the workplace, prompting us to imagine what we might be missing as we go about our own jobs each day. Which is why, I suppose, I keep a souvenir Van Gogh postcard from my Dallas trip above my desk. No matter what the daily news brings, I’m still warmed by his nod toward possibility.
Email Danny Heitman at danny@dannyheitman.com.