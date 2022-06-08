Strawberry and chocolate and pineapples, oh my!
Where to begin with so many flavors on a sno-ball menu? Not only that, some are covered with condensed milk, stuffed with ice cream or topped by whipped cream.
And all offer cool, sweet relief from Louisiana's sweltering summer heat. So, buying a sno-ball is a no-brainer at this time of year.
The only problem is, what to order? Well, you'll have to figure that out for yourself. In the meantime, here are a few places to look for the Louisiana summertime favorite:
Cool Tiger Ice Snoballs
This sno-ball shop at 5355 Jones Creek Road is one of the most popular in Baton Rouge offering a varied selection of sno-balls, including some stuffed with sweet cream, ice cream and cheesecake on what it bills as the "softest ice in Baton Rouge." Hours are 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week, rain or shine. Nachos, hot dogs and floats also are on the menu. For more information, call (225) 205-9907.
SnoMan Snoballs
SnoMan Snoballs can be found at two locations, 9534 Burbank Drive and 14616 Tiger Bend Road. The shop offers more than 100 flavor combinations on the sno-ball menu. Hot dogs, pretzels, nachos, ice cream and soft drinks also are on the menu. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. seven days a week, rain or shine. For more information, call (225) 500-1320.
Rainbow Delites
This shop at 10770 N. Harrells Ferry Road is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Along with sno-balls, the menu includes hot sausages, hot dogs and Frito pies. For more information, call (225) 305-8786.
WayCool Snowballs
WayCool Snowballs, 7020 Antioch Road, is another Baton Rouge favorite. The shop bills its sno-balls as the "best in town," all made with "lots of TLC." Hours are 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 7 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call (225) 726-7828.
The Sno House
The Sno House, at 5522 Jones Creek Road, is a sno-ball and sweet treat shop offering more than 60 organic flavors of sno-balls with sugar free options. Milkshakes and New Orleans Ice Cream Co. flavors also are on the menu. Hours are 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call (225) 338-8930.
Sno Biz Shaved Ice
This shop is located in the Mall of Louisiana at 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd. On the menu are 50 mouthwatering, true-to-life flavors for its shaved ice sno-balls. Also on the menu are ice-blended coffees and slush. With its proprietary dry powder flavor system, which is hand crafted in small batches, Sno Biz offers the freshest ingredients to flavor its sno-balls. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit snobiz.com.
Ninja Snowballs
Ninja Snowballs sells its sweet treats throughout Baton Rouge from its food truck. It also caters parties and events. For more information, call (225) 717-2244, email ninja@ninjasnowballs.com or visit ninjasnowballs.com.
Cool Delights
Cool Delights Snowballs, 1115 Government St., offers soft, shaved ice sno-balls. Hot sausage po-boys, hot dogs, both crawfish and pork boudin, hot tamales, nachos and Frito pies also are on the menu. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. seven days a week. For more information, call (225) 253-4022.
L&R Sno-ball Stand, Port Allen
Along with sno-balls and specialty sno-balls, this shop at 138 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, offers a variety of food and snacks, including ice cream, nachos, hots dogs, hamburgers, fries, drinks, chips and candy. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. seven days a week. For more information, call (225) 508-4800.
Olivia's Snowballs
Olivia's Snowballs at 34409 La. 16, Denham Springs, is located next to the Watson Inspection station. The shop offers a wide variety of sno-balls with signature flavors. And the best part? Customers can order their favorites at a drive-thru window. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. For more information, call (225) 243-5739.
D-Bro Sno
This shop at 38074 La. 621, Gonzales, has a huge selection of sno-ball flavors, along with standard sno-ball size offerings. The menu also includes nachos and boiled peanuts. The shop is known for its fluffy, fresh ice. The shop is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, visit instagram.com/d.bro_sno.
Sugar Shack Shaved Snowballs
This shop at 14425 La. 44, Gonzales, serves up shaved sno-balls in 60 flavors, any of which can be ordered as sugar-free. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, call (225) 603-3237.
Virginia Street Snowballs
This sno-ball stand is located at 4630 Virginia St., Zachary. It serves up a variety of sno-ball flavors on fluffy, shaved ice. Stuffed sno-balls and ice cream also are on the menu. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. For more information, call (225) 405-8799.