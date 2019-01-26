Wilderness first-aid training

WHAT: NOLS Wilderness First Aid Training two-day course

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 16-17

COST/INFO: $255. landmarklearning.org

WHERE: LSU Hilltop Arboretum, 11855 Highland Road

DETAILS: The fast-paced, hands-on training is designed to meet the needs of trip leaders, camp staff, outdoor enthusiasts and people working in remote locations. It will cover how to care for people who become ill or injured far from definitive medical care. Classroom lectures and demonstrations are combined with realistic scenarios with mock patients.

Flower show

WHAT: Tablescapes Flower Show

WHEN: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 16-17

WHERE: Baton Rouge Garden Center, 7950 Independence Blvd.

ADMISSION: $5 donation to benefit scholarships

DETAILS: Art by The Runnels School art students will be interpreted by members of the Baton Rouge Garden Club.  

