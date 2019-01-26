Wilderness first-aid training
WHAT: NOLS Wilderness First Aid Training two-day course
WHEN: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 16-17
COST/INFO: $255. landmarklearning.org
WHERE: LSU Hilltop Arboretum, 11855 Highland Road
DETAILS: The fast-paced, hands-on training is designed to meet the needs of trip leaders, camp staff, outdoor enthusiasts and people working in remote locations. It will cover how to care for people who become ill or injured far from definitive medical care. Classroom lectures and demonstrations are combined with realistic scenarios with mock patients.
Flower show
WHAT: Tablescapes Flower Show
WHEN: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 16-17
WHERE: Baton Rouge Garden Center, 7950 Independence Blvd.
ADMISSION: $5 donation to benefit scholarships
DETAILS: Art by The Runnels School art students will be interpreted by members of the Baton Rouge Garden Club.