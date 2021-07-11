The 62nd George Washington Ball held on June 19 in Lafayette marked the celebration of the 289th anniversary of George Washington’s birth and the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Paul Eason served as master of ceremonies, with the Rev. Kenneth Domingue giving the invocation. John Francois led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Mae Waggoner performed the closing song.
The Petroleum Club of Lafayette was splendidly adorned in beautiful floral arrangements of red, white and blue, a perfect backdrop for the 11 debutantes and two patriot escorts who were presented at the event, hosted by the Galvez Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Attakapas Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
Serving in official capacities were Louise Ganucheau, DAR regent of the Galvez Chapter; Arthur F. Schafer, SAR president of the Attakapas Chapter; Rae Gremillion, ball chairperson; and ball captain Stan Hardee Jr. Serving as marshal was Charmaine Savasten. The processional was led by the Comeaux High School NFROTC Magnet Academy Color Guard Detail. The SAR flag was carried by Jonnie Walker, the DAR flag by Lila Katherine Leblanc and the wreath by Lucy Centanni. James Schneider and Charlotte White cut the patriotic-themed birthday cake with military swords.
Two of the debutantes with Baton Rouge ties are:
Emelie Anne Moore, daughter of Bret and Courtney Moore, is a graduate of St. Michael the Archangel High School and will be attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in the fall. While at St. Michael, she was a member of the St. Jude Leadership Council, manager of the cross-country track team and a member of the Student Council. Her revolutionary ancestor was Pvt. John Mills, of Pennsylvania. She was sponsored by her mother, a member of the Baton Rouge Chapter DAR.
Isabelle Cecilia Schmitt, daughter of Jerry and Carla Schmitt, is a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy and will be attending LSU in the fall. While at SJA, she was captain of the gymnastics team, elected as a student ambassador and received the Principals Award for maintaining a 4.0 grade-point average for four consecutive years. Her revolutionary ancestor was Captain of Militia Francois Charles Grevemberg, of New Orleans. She was sponsored by her maternal grandmother, Rose Marie Delhommer Culotta, a member of the Galvez DAR.