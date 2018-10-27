Troop Treats
WHAT: Operation Troop Treats, sponsored by Kool Smiles, to encourage children to exchange their Halloween candy for a toy. All donated candy will be sent in care packages to U.S. service members stationed overseas via Operation Gratitude.
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 27 through Saturday, Nov. 3 during Kool Smiles business hours
WHERE: Baton Rouge Kool Smiles, 3455 Government St., Baton Rouge
DETAILS: Children who donate 25 pieces of unopened candy in its original packaging will receive one toy, limited to three toys per child. The toys will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition to the candy collected, Kool Smiles is donating 200 dental kits for deployed U.S. troops, as well as the funds to cover the assembly and shipment of 200 Operation Gratitude care packages. For more information on Operation Troop Treats, visit operationtrooptreats.com.
Trunk or Treat
WHAT: Trunk or Treat Halloween event
WHEN: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31
WHERE: Baton Rouge Community College, 201 Community College Drive, parking lot near the Bienvenue Student Center
ADMISSION: Free
DETAILS: The family-friendly trick-or-treat event will include music and giveaways.
Porcelain Art Guild
WHAT: Meeting of the Baton Rouge Porcelain Art Guild
WHEN: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1
INFORMATION: Kitty Nipper (225) 275-2411
DETAILS: If you are a china painter or interested in becoming one, call for more information.
Canary Islanders
WHAT: Meeting of the Canary Islanders Heritage Society of Louisiana
WHEN: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3
WHERE: East Baton Rouge Parish Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd.
ADMISSION/INFO: Free and open to the public. Email president@canaryislanders.org or visit canaryislanders.org.
DETAILS: Society member and author Stephen Estopinal will discuss the importance of the domestic pig in the survival of Western culture and Spanish settlement of the New World.
Queen of Hearts gala
WHAT: Queen of Hearts Jubilee Gala honoring Dr. Cordel Parris
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10
WHERE: Renaissance Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd.
TICKETS: $45; $150 for VIP. eventbrite.com, (225) 715-9971
DETAILS: The Women's Health Education Friends and Family Center is honoring Parris as its founder and board president for her outstanding work in women's health. VIP ticket holders will see a couture Congolese fashion show, by Queen Diambi Kabatusuila, of Kasai Kingdom of the Republic of Congo, and Champagne reception prior to the gala. Guests are encouraged to wear formal African-inspired attire. Proceeds of the inaugural gala will be used to implement programs and workshops for healthy eating, cooking classes, weight management, stress, relationships and fun activities.