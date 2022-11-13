The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre has named the guest artists for its annual holiday production, "The Nutcracker — A Tale from the Bayou," which returns to the newly renovated Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theater, 300 St. Louis St., on Dec. 17-18.
The role of Sugar Plum Fairy will be danced by Sofie Bertolini, a rising star from San Antonio Ballet, where she has performed numerous principal roles. Bertolini is a former trainee with Ballet Austin and trained with Boston and Pittsburgh ballets.
Francisco Estevez will return as the Cavalier for a second year after dancing the role last season. Estevez, a graduate of the School of American Ballet, also has performed with the Boston Ballet, Barcelona Ballet and, most recently, as a principal with Colorado Ballet.
Estevez is known for his skill as a phenomenal partner with exquisite technique and jumps that float.
Additional guest artists include three Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre alumni: Riley Richard, now pursuing a bachelor's degree of fine arts in ballet at Texas Christian University; Celia Fishbein a dance major at Florida State University; and Marlon Grigsby, a Houston-area professional dancer who appears often with City Ballet of Houston.
The company will be accompanied by the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra.
Tickets are $30-$90 by visiting ticketmaster.com.