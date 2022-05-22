“Oceans of Possibilities” is the theme of the State Library of Louisiana's Summer Reading Program.
The theme celebrates aquatic life and its importance to the world. All of Louisiana’s public libraries participate in the program and are planning virtual and in-person literacy and educational programs around this theme for children, teens and adults.
Studies show youth who read during the summer months return to school in the fall at or above their spring reading levels. To continue to be engaged during the summer months, children may participate in the program by reading books, attending in-person library programs, and accessing virtual programs and other digital library resources.
Louisiana public libraries continue to offer programming year-round for all ages through a hybrid of virtual and in-person programming; the Summer Reading Program is an extension of this programming.
The State Library belongs to the Collaborative Summer Library Program, a national cooperative to encourage reading throughout the summer. Those registered with the State Library’s Talking Books and Braille Library may also participate.
For more information on the Summer Reading Program and other State Library programs, visit www.state.lib.la.us.