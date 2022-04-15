The Louisiana Division of Historic Preservation has opened the application period for Historic Preservation and Certified Local Government grants for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
The U.S. Department of the Interior’s National Park Service is providing the funding for the grants. Interested organizations can find application information by visiting the Division of Historic Preservation’s grants at crt.state.la.us/cultural-development/historic-preservation/grants/index.
The application deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, June 3.
For the upcoming grant cycle, the Division of Historic Preservation will again give special priority to digitizing historic resources by expanding partnerships and emphasizing education and public knowledge of historic preservation through virtual tools.
Examples of digitization projects aligning with State Historic Preservation Office goals outlined in the 2017-2025 comprehensive plan First We Make a Roux: Ingredients for Preservation Partnerships in Louisiana include:
- Creating webinars, story boards, and virtual tours.
- Documenting local musicians, restaurants, food halls, dance halls, bars, etc.
- Enhancing museum online curation and virtual tours.
- Transcribing or collecting oral histories.
- Creating or enhancing digital databases, maps, and websites.
- Digitizing local historic district maps and creating websites.
- Digitization of documents and collections relating to the built environment for online publications.
- Building statewide digital databases of documentation materials.
While priority will be given to digitizing historic resources, all proposals relating to ongoing state- and federally-mandated programs and initiatives outlined in the comprehensive plan, First We Make a Roux: Ingredients for Preservation Partnerships in Louisiana, 2017-2025, will be considered. The 2017-2025 plan infuses the necessary elements and goals to promote historic preservation and archaeology to the public and private sector.
Grant awards generally are between $3,000 and $75,000. The grant period of performance is from Oct. 1, 2022, to August 31, 2023.
Funding is contingent upon LASHPO’s annual appropriation from the National Park Service Historic Preservation Fund and State General Fund appropriations. Non-federal monies on at least a 50% match basis must match grant funds. Additionally, once the necessary billing documentation is received, the Division of Historic Preservation distributes the grant funds on a reimbursable basis.
The Division of Historic Preservation reviews applications in June, with grant recipients notified of awards by Monday, Aug. 15.