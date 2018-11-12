With the weather cooling down and the holidays just around the corner, you can finally begin to pull out those jackets and scarves.
On those in-between days when the temperature isn't quite cold, a great option to have in your wardrobe is an oversized blazer.
Blazers have always been a classic piece, and this year, plaid oversized blazers are one of the hottest trends on the runway.
To style your blazer, pair it with skinny jeans. Black, gray or dark skinny jeans are great starting points to pick up a tone in your blazer. A little distressed denim is a fun way to break up the office look usually associated with blazers.
Cropped slim-fitted pants are a nice look for a holiday party, and they play well with the oversized blazers of this season.
Additionally, skirts and dresses are always great choices to choose from when wearing a plaid blazer. A simple sweater dress with a statement belt and a blazer thrown over your shoulders can easily take you from the office to dinner.
Suits are also a big trend this year, and plaid suits just seem to fit the season. You can dress it down with a simple T-shirt or elevate it to a party look with a lace-trim camisole and statement earrings. If pantsuits are not your thing, you can always opt for a shorts suit.
McKenna Bass Trahan is a mother, teacher and blogger. Check out her fashion favorites at stylewaltz.com.