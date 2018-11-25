The problem with holiday stress is that in addition to making us feel bad, it can make us eat badly, said Dr. Karen Dantin. And eating badly can give us another cause of stress — weight gain.
“There’s so much more availability of absolutely delicious things that people only make once or twice a year,” said Dantin. “They used to tell us people gained 7, 8, 10 pounds during the holidays. It looks like the average gain is a pound, but if you’re overweight, you’ll gain usually anywhere from 4 to 5 pounds. If you’re overweight, it actually puts you at higher risk.”
It’s a vicious cycle: Eating to relieve stress, then stressing because you're eating too much.
But Dantin has some tips to break it:
1. Avoid overcommitting
Dantin calls it chrono-optimism — believing you can do more than is practically possible. Holidays weren’t created to make us crazy.
“Keep the reason for the season in mind and try not to get stressed, because stress leads to so many other issues,” Dantin said. “I also encourage people when you’re gifting people, there are things that you can’t put in a box. Write somebody a letter. Spend some time with them.”
2. Don’t forget to exercise
Exercise helps reduce stress and keeps the immune system at a higher level at a time of year when that’s critical, Dantin said. Having an exercise buddy will make it easier to stick with your workout plan. If you absolutely, positively must cut back on scheduled exercise, squeeze it in creatively.
“I can’t get out and walk today, so I’m already at Walmart shopping, so let me walk extra aisles,” Dantin said. “Or, I’m out at the mall shopping and I don’t really need anything from Penney’s, but let me scoot down that wing of the mall and get my extra steps in.”
3. Get your rest
People don’t make great decisions when they’re tired, and some of those decisions include what to put in their mouths.
4. What you drink matters, too
Alcohol can lower inhibitions about overeating, and the drinks can pack a lot of calories.
“You could easily consume 500 or 600 calories in a cup of eggnog that has alcohol in it,” Dantin said.
5. Don’t eat less; eat smarter
Yes, there’s a logic that suggests you can come out even by fasting before a Christmas party. The logic is wrong.
“You eat everything in the world and eat two days worth of food in one sitting,” Dantin said.
It’s better to have breakfast, have lunch, have a light snack and bring some healthy food to the party so your hunger is satisfied and you can eat enough of the party food to enjoy it without turning it into a feeding frenzy.