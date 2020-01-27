The organizers behind
Bayou Country Superfest announced that the festival is on hiatus until further notice.
The festival tweeted the news Monday afternoon, but did not further elaborate on the decision.
Bayou Country Superfest brought big name country acts to both Baton Rouge and New Orleans over 10 years.
"We thank the fans who came for the party, and the event sponsors who helped make the Festival a Memorial Day Weekend tradition," the organizers tweeted.
Bayou Country Superfest drew about 50,000 people to Tiger Stadium over Memorial Day weekend in 2019, less than half the size of the crowd that showed up the last time the event was held in Baton Rouge in 2016 and smaller than crowds attending during years in New Orleans.
The concert was headlined by Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line.
Visit Baton Rouge and the Louisiana Office of Tourism each contributed $350,000 to support the festival. And the city-parish rebated its 2% local general fund sales tax on ticket purchases, the same arrangement as in the past.
That first Bayou Country Superfest in 2010 brought out more than 85,000 people, organizers said, staking a claim that it would be an annual event in Baton Rouge. Over the years, the festival has featured country giants like George Strait, Tim McGraw, Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, the Zac Brown Band, Carrie Underwood and Blake Shelton.
Superfest attendance steadily grew until it peaked in 2014, when the festival added Friday to its schedule and attracted 135,000 people. Around 125,000 attended in 2015 and about 100,000 in 2016 to the three-day event.
Kenny Chesney headlines Bayou Country Superfest, Saturday, May 25, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Cassadee Pope performs during Bayou Country Superfest, Saturday, May 25, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Fans take a selfie as Cassadee Pope performs during Bayou Country Superfest, Saturday, May 25, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
This report will be updated.