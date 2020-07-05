The Nu Gamma Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority presented awards to its 2020 coterie of debutantes at the Old State Capitol on May 30.
The theme for the event was “A Renaissance of Beauty and Elegance.”
Reigning as queen is Sydney Alexandra LaFleur, daughter of sorority member Vanessa Caston LaFleur. Debutante Mykara Arie Taylor was recognized as Miss Amity.
Reigning as princesses were First Princess Courtney Danielle Scott, daughter of sorority member Chakesha Webb Scott; Second Princess Ralyn Wynne Ricks; Third Princess Shamari’ Tramease Wilson, daughter of sorority member Andrea Wilson; Fourth Princess Ney-Chelle Avette Thomas; Fifth Princess Kaelyn Cachay Lipscomb; and Sixth Princess Whitney Lenis James.
Also honored were Maid Bailey Simone Lewis, First Pearl Bria Coleman, Second Pearl Jaysia Unique Thomas, Third Pearl Mykara Arie Taylor, Fourth Pearl Pashunti Lashae Hall and Fifth Pearl A’niya Arlyse Lagarde.
Sorority member Danielle Staten served as general debutante chairman, with members Carla Harmon, Cynthia Reed and Joyce Trusclair as co-chairwomen.
Other program participants included members Contessia Brooks, Kynedi Grier, Vanessa LaFleur, Breanna Lawrence, Mary Sutherland Toaston, Cassandra Washington, Shondra White, Roena Wilford and Andrea Wilson. Jacqueline Nash Grant is chapter president.
The debutante program is designed to enrich the lives of young women through educational workshops, community service projects, teas, cultural activities and dance rehearsals. The chapter will award scholarships to the debutantes to support their higher educational pursuits.