Billie and Ella
The West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, will host the blues concert, "One Night with Billie and Ella," from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, as part of its monthly Historical Happy Hour series. The concert coincides with the museum's exhibit, "Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic," running through Jan. 8. The concert will travel from The National WWII Museum for a one-night show. The concert is free. Call (225) 336-2422 or visit westbatonrougemuseum.org.
Interlocus tickets
Tickets are on sale for Red Magnolia Theatre Company's staged reading of Tiffany Gilly-Forrer's "Interlocus," at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, in the LSU Studio Theatre, Dalrymple Drive. Tickets are $12 by visiting redmagnoliatc.org.
Cabaret!
Tickets are on sale for UpStage Theatre's "Cabaret!," an evening of performing arts, at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the theater, 1713 Wooddale Blvd. Tickets are $27 by calling (225) 924-3774, emailing info@upstagetheatre.biz or visiting upstagetheatre.biz.
Illustrating Health
The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, in collaboration with Louisiana Tech University’s Visual Integration of Science Through Art Center, is showing "Illustrating Health" in the museum’s Second Floor Main Gallery through August 2023. The show delves into the work of medical illustrators.
Water Everywhere
LSU Libraries’ new exhibition, “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana’s Coastal Wetlands,” runs through Wednesday, Dec. 21, in Hill Memorial Library. The show tells the story of Louisiana’s relationship with water in photographs, family papers, business records and publications. Admission is free. Visit lib.lsu.edu/special.
American Beauty
Ann Connelly Fine Art,1670 Lobdell Ave., is showing Jill Hackney's exhibit, "American Beauty.” Hackney’s artist residency at the gallery’s Studio Annex space features a modern perspective of female identity. Call (225) 927-7676 or visit annconnelly.com.
At Glassell Gallery
LSU's Glassell Gallery in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., is showing "The Art of Creative Fiber," featuring work by the Contemporary Fiber Artists of Louisiana, through Friday, Oct. 7. There will be an artists' reception from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2. The reception and exhibit are free. Call (225) 389-7180 or visit design.lsu.edu/student-life/galleries/glassell-gallery.
Saturday Science
The LSU Department of Physics & Astronomy will host LSU Saturday Science, featuring Prosanta Chakrabarty speaking on "My Life as a Fish: Tales from a Museum Curator" from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Admission is free. Visit ebprl.com.
Discovery Day
The Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. 4th St., will host Museum Discovery Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. Discovery Day offers interdisciplinary fun for all ages. Visit louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/capitol-park-museum.
At the Music Club
The first recital program of the Music Club’s 114th season will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the First United Methodist Church Conference Center, 930 North Blvd.. Coffee and refreshments start at 10 a.m. Performing will be the Magnolia Strings Quartet. Visit brmusicclub.com.