Zydeco breakfast
WHAT: 16th annual Zydeco Breakfast
WHEN: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 1
WHERE: Under the trees surrounding the historical St. Landry Parish Courthouse in Opelousas
INFORMATION: cityofopelousas.com, (800) 524-5442 or zydeco.org
DETAILS: Held in conjunction with the Original Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Music Festival, the breakfast features an assortment of menu items for sale, from bloody marys and coffee to Clifton Chenier Casserole and pancakes.
Canary Islanders
WHAT: Canary Islanders Heritage Society of Louisiana meeting
WHEN: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 1
WHERE: EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd.
INFORMATION: canaryislanders.org or email president@canaryislanders.org
DETAILS: Society member Wade Falcon will present “The Isleños of Pensacola,” the story of settlers bound for Louisiana in 1779 aboard the ship El Sagrado Corazon de Jesus whose plans were changed by war. Falcon will discuss the battle of Pensacola, the reassignment of Louisiana bound settlers to Pensacola and neighboring areas, and the scant legacy left behind by these families that never made it to the other Isleño settlements. Members are encouraged to bring finger foods to share. All meetings are open to the public.