Editor's note: Hurricane Delta may disrupt weekend events. Please check first.
Going live
Dalton Wayne & The Warmadillos will celebrate Wayne's birthday and the one-year anniversary of their debut release, "foul mouthed and fool hearted," at their first live show in seven months. The music starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Beauvoir Park, 2834 Greenwood Drive. Presale tickets are $20. facebook.com/beauvoirpark
Movies After 5
The Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St., and the Downtown Business Association will host a free screening of the film "Black Panther" at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Various forms of live entertainment will begin at 5 p.m. and there also will be food and drink vendors. Check out the new Fonville Winans exhibit at the museum before the movie. For a list of other movies playing in town, see page 2D. downtownbatonrouge.org
Hollydays at Home
The Junior League of Baton Rouge's annual marketplace fundraiser is going virtual this year and the shopping starts Friday. The 10-day event will also feature two small outdoor special events — a dinner gala and Saturday with Santa. For more info, go to shophollydays.org