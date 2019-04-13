Scholarship luncheon
WHAT: The Baton Rouge Association of Black Journalists annual scholarship luncheon
WHEN: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 25
WHERE: Baton Rouge City Club, 355 North Blvd.
TICKETS/INFO: $30 at brareabj.org. Email brareaabj@gmail.com or call (985) 445-3273.
DETAILS: Honorees are Mark Grant, of CBS; Shauna Sanford, of the Louisiana Governor’s Office; and Joe McCoy, of WBRZ. Featured speaker is Resilia CEO Sevetri Wilson. Proceeds from the luncheon go toward scholarships for LSU and Southern University students.