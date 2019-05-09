FRIDAY
LOUISIANA STEM EXPO: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., GenReady, 12000 Goodwood Blvd. Kenilworth and LSU College of Engineering co-host the eighth annual STEM Expo, featuring hands-on demonstrations, hovercrafts, dissections and exhibits. LaSTEMExpo.org.
ROCK THE BLOCK: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Southern Grind Cofé, 8418 Scotland Ave. Part of the North Baton Rouge Economic Development Week. Family-friendly event featuring food trucks, local vendors, DJ and a live band. Free. brnedd.com; facebook.com/southerngrindcofe.
ANNUAL SPRING ART SHOW AND OPENING: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Elizabethan Gallery, 680 Jefferson Highway. Meet-the-artists event with special sales of art prints and selected originals. Refreshments served. Free.
SWAMP FLASHLIGHT NIGHT: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., BREC's Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. An evening stroll through the swamp with a flashlight. General admission fees apply; free for passholders.
"ON MY WAY HOME" AND "EMERGE INTO EXISTENCE": 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Firehouse Gallery, 427 Laurel St. Reception for tandem exhibition featuring artists Leah Hamel and Jennifer Mayer. Free. artsbr.org.
JAZZ CONCERT AND BOOK SIGNING: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. An outdoor evening event featuring a book signing of the new "American Creed: Connections to the Past, Hope for the Future," reception with light refreshments in the courtyard and a jazz concert by the West Baton Rouge Jazz Oasis Band on the lawn. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be moved indoors to the museum’s Brick Gallery. Free. westbatonrougemuseum.org.
HOT ART COOL NIGHTS: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Mid City Baton Rouge. Mid City Merchants' Spring Art Hop with more than 40 stops. Featuring live music, food, drinks and art. Free shuttles to and from locations along the route. Visit micditymerchants.org/hot-art-cool-nights for participants and locations.
"WITNESS MARKS: BRENT HOUZENGA": 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Bricks & Bombs, 449 Hearthstone Drive. A collection of works selected by New Orleans artist Brent Houzenga from different series from over the last two years. facebook.com/bricksandbombs1; facebook.com/ellemnop.art.
POETRY AND ART PERFORMANCE: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., KAWD Art Gallery, 4242 Government St. Featuring performances by Jay Ones, Flo Darese, Brandon Pari$, Black Z3us and more. Live painting by TAT2 SLIM, KAWD and Mr. Ledee. Free. facebook.com/kawdartgallery.
SPOOF NIGHT! "RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK": 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Poking fun at "Raiders of the Lost Ark" with live commentary, digital skits and audience-curated improv games. Rated R-ish. $12 at manshiptheatre.org.
FRIDAY LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Lectures are geared toward a general adult audience. Free.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
DISNEY ON ICE PRESENTS "MICKEY'S SEARCH PARTY": 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Raising Cane's River Center, 275 S. River Road. Mickey Mouse and his pals go on a quest for treasure. $16.50-$76.50 at raisingcanesrivercenter.com.
"THE EXPLORER'S CLUB": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. The prestigious Explorers Club of London is thrown into crisis when its acting president decides to admit a woman. Rated PG-13. $19-$25 at theatrebr.org/explorersclub.html.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY, THURSDAY
"33 VARIATIONS": 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. A production about passion, parenthood and the moments of beauty that can transform a life. Rated R. $19-$25 at theatrebr.org.
SATURDAY
OGDEN PARK GARAGE SALE: 7 a.m. to noon, Ogden Park. A list of participating residences can be found on the Facebook event page at facebook.com/OPProwl. Rescheduled from last weekend due to weather.
CAPITAL HEIGHTS NEIGHBORHOOD GARAGE SALE: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Capital Heights. In conjunction with Ingleside United Methodist Church's garage sale. A Maker's Market will be held at Bee Nice Park.
WALK TO CURE ARTHRITIS: 8:30 a.m., Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. For more information, contact Sara Morthland at smorthland@arthritis.org or call (337) 540-0615. Register at arthritis.org.
NORTH BR ZOO APPRECIATION DAY: 9:30 a.m. to noon, BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. Part of the North Baton Rouge Economic Development Week. The first 200 North Baton Rouge citizens will have complimentary access to the Baton Rouge Zoo. Attendees must bring their ID for free admission. brnedd.com; brzoo.org.
ASTRONOMY DAY AT LASM: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Featuring hands-on activities and planetarium shows and a drawing for a Galileoscope. Also featuring special planetarium shows during Rock the Dome until 7 p.m. Astronomy Day activities included in general admission; free for members. Rock the Dome planetarium shows are $10 each or $15 for both. lasm.org.
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
STORYWALK IN THE GARDEN: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Burden Museums & Garden, 4560 Essen Lane. Stroll through the gardens and read the pages of a children's book posted along the path. Free. lsuagcenter.com/botanicgardens.
PLANETARIUM FAMILY HOUR: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Museum admissions: $9 adults; $7.50 ages 3-12 and over 65; free for members. lasm.org.
MATERIAL EXPLORATION PLEIN AIR: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St. Introducing basics of painting en plein air, using downtown Baton Rouge as a subject. Ages 18 and up, all skill levels welcome. Enrollment limited to 20; advanced registration required. $25 for students; $35 for members; $45 for general public. Register at lsumoa.org.
SMOKE & BOIL AND PANOLA PALE ALE RELEASE: 1 p.m., Southern Craft Brewing Co., 14141 Airline Highway, Suite 4J. Releasing a new traditional English Pale Ale brewed with Maris Otter malt and English Fuggles hops. This beer was first brewed in 1993 by one of the founders in NOLA on Panola Street for a crawfish boil and will be released during Southern Craft's final Smoke & Boil, featuring smoked barbecue and crawfish. facebook.com/socraftbeer.
ASTRONOMY DAY AT HIGHLAND OBSERVATORY: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Celebrate all things related to astronomy, physics, aeronautics and the American space programs. Free and open to all ages.
PECHAKUCHA NIGHT BATON ROUGE VOL. XII: 5:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., fifth floor. A lineup of community leaders will present on various areas. Each person gets 20 images and 400 seconds for their presentation. This edition's presenters include Leea Reese Russell, Rebecca Marchiafava, Ara Rubyan, Justin Lemoine and more. $10 cover; cash and card accepted at the door. Includes wine and food.
ROCK THE DOME: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Louisiana Art and Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Showig the music-themed planetarium shows "Laser Beatles" (6 p.m.) and "The Pink Floyd eXperience" (7 p.m.) Doors open at 5:30 p.m. $15 both shows; $10 for one show; free for members. lasm.org.
SOULFUL EXPRESSIONS SHOWCASE & OPEN MIC: 7 p.m., Pop Shop Records, 2963 Government St. Hosted by Toi the Poetic Beauty, featuring River Smith, Trinity Ricard, NakedTruth, an open mic and more. Early bird tickets $5 at eventbrite.com, or $10 at the door.
EMERGE A-GO-GO: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Fifth annual gala benefiting The Emerge Center. '60s Mod Attire is encouraged. $75 per person and includes complimentary beer, wine and late night bites. interland3.donorperfect.net.
"WE ACTING FUNNY TAKE XIX": 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., Belle of Baton Rouge Casino and Hotel, Iberville Room, 103 France St. Featuring Shaddy Feel Good, Joken Brady and RJ Evans; hosted by Rude Jude. Doors open at 7 p.m. $20-$35 at eventbrite.com.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
MILLERVILLE ADOPTION EVENT: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, PetSmart, 1653 Millerville Road. The Companion Animal Alliance will have animals for adoption.
SUNDAY
"GOT" SUNDAY FUNDAY: 6 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. "Game of Thrones" new episode of season 8 starts at 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Last episode review at 6:45 p.m. Enter to win show-themed prizes. No cover.
MONDAY
BEGINNER MOUNTAIN DULCIMER CLASSES: 6 p.m., Community Bible Church Fellowship Hall, 8354 Jefferson Highway. Classes start Monday 6 p.m. and follow every Monday ending June 17. 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. is Slow Jam for beginners and advanced beginners. For information, call Maylee Samuels (225) 205-7407. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
TROT AND BREW ADULT HORSEMANSHIP: 7 p.m., BREC's Farr Park Equestrian Center, 6402 River Road. Coffee talk and horse riding, with lessons about horses, riding and care. Coffee and snacks provided. Ages 25 and up. $35. facebook.com/brecfarrpark.
MONDAY-FRIDAY, MAY 17
NATIONAL PUBLIC GARDENS WEEK: 9 a.m. to noon, Burden Museums & Garden, 4560 Essen Lane. Weeklong event emphasizing the role public gardens across the country play in promoting education and exposure to our environment. Each day of the week will have a themed agenda. Contact Hadley Guidry for more info. at hkguidry@agcenter.lsu.edu. Free. To view the schedule of events, visit lsu.edu/botanic-gardens/events/npgd.php.
TUESDAY
ZOO & ME MORNING — SPINELESS WONDERS: 9:30 a.m., BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. Activities, a train ride, art projects and animal encounters with invertebrates. For ages 3-5 and their parents. $18 per session for one child with one parent, $12 for each additional person. Preregistration required by calling (225) 775-3877, ext. 2. brzoo.org.
BIKE THE LSU LAKES: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., LSU University Recreation. The UREC Adventure Education team will lead a free bike ride around the lakes, about 7 miles. Bikes available for rent. Register at lsuuniversityrec.com before noon May 14.
CAJUN DANCE LESSONS: 6 p.m., Mid City Ballroom, 136 S. Acadian Thruway. A four-week series focusing on the basics of Cajun dance, including waltz, two-step and jitterbug. Open to all levels. $60 per person for the series. Register by emailing cajunzydecobr@gmail.com.
SIDEWALK ASTRONOMY: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe. Hosted by the Baton Rouge Astronomical Society. Free. Events may be canceled or rescheduled on short notice due to weather.
WEDNESDAY
ASTRONOMY ON TAP: 6:30 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. Arlo Landolt, LSU professor emeritus of physics and astronomy, will talk about his experiences in Antarctica, and Scott Marley, LSU assistant professor of physics, will discuss his work with nuclear astrophysics. Free.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET — THURSDAYS AT PENNINGTON: 8 a.m., Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farmers Market with meat, sweet treats, prepared meals, seafood, jellies and pickles.
WOMEN'S HEALTH DAY & RETREAT 2019: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Louisiana State Capitol, 900 N. Third St. A symposium coinciding with National Women's Health Week, featuring exhibits followed by a luncheon symposium. Register at eventbrite.com.
THIRD THURSDAY: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., Fifth floor. Centered around the exhibition "Across the Atlantic: American Impressionism through the French Lens," with French language tours followed by a culinary demonstration by Beausoleil Restaurant. $10 general, $5 for members and students/faculty with ID. lsumoa.org.
ONGOING
BREC'S BLUEBONNET SWAMP NATURE CENTER: 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. Featuring "Swamp Art Show Series — Photography" exhibit, on display through Sunday. brec.org.
LOUISIANA OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Louisiana's Charity Hospital System: Medicine and Matters of State" exhibit, on display through Dec. 31. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring artwork from Judi Betts, James Burke, Hye Yeon Nam and Steve Schmidt, through May 30. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Frameworks of Absence: Brandon Ballengée," through Aug. 11; "Matt Wedel: On the Verge," through Sept. 29; "Across the Atlantic: American Impressionism through the French Lens," through June 9; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Picturing Vivian Maier: A Street Photographer Revealed," through May 22. lasm.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Through Darkness to Light: Photographs Along the Underground Railroad," through May 25. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
